Years later, Elder waits again for help fixing Behchokǫ̀ home

Whane has been living in her house in Behchokǫ̀ since 1988, along with four family members. Last week, as temperatures plunged across N.W.T. communities, Whane had to make room for her grandchildren to stay with her.

"They were living on the highway and they ran out of wood," she told Cabin Radio on Wednesday.

But the cold was a problem for Whane, too – her furnace wasn't working properly and her pipes had frozen.

This isn't the first time. Three years ago, Whane described to the CBC a similar set of issues and a lengthy wait for help to arrive. She recalled how she used to crawl under her house to seal cracked pipes herself but, now in her 70s, that's no longer a realistic prospect. She has said she has trouble affording to pay for constant repairs, and doesn't always have the paperwork needed to apply for grants designed to help cover those costs.

No running water is an issue that affects Whane every winter, she said, and she needs help to address the problems the cold brings. But that help can take a long time to arrive.

This time, Whane said, the pipes froze just before Christmas. After reporting the problem to the Tłı̨chǫ Government, she said a plumber was supposed to come to her house to fix the pipes that month – but no one arrived.

Instead, a Facebook post earlier this week highlighted the problems Whane continued to face well into January, and her inability to even flush a toilet or wash her dishes.

"That's when everyone started asking: how come, still, nothing has happened?" Whane said.

While Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty has been critical of the public housing available in Tłı̨chǫ communities, noting that many units are in "desperate need of renovation," Whane lives in privately owned housing and is looking to the Tłı̨chǫ government and the community to help her fix her home.

In a statement, the Tłı̨chǫ Government told Cabin Radio it was working on the problem.

Story continues

"There have been ongoing discussions with Ms Celine Whane regarding needed repairs to her home," that statement read.

"Ms Whane has been offered alternate temporary rental accommodations while the repairs are completed.

"We are currently working with her to confirm a move date so the repairs can be scheduled and completed."

Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio