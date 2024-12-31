New Year's Live Nashville Big Bash performers for 2024: Who are they?
It's New Year's Eve 2024! It's the final day to say goodbye to this year and welcome in 2025.
There are a bunch of shows you can watch on December 31, 2024 before the ball drops. One of them is New Year's Live: Nashville Big Bash, which is airing on CBS.
If you're here, you might be wondering: who's performing? Here's a list of who you'll see sing on Tuesday night:
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Jelly Roll
Shaboozey
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Tyler Hubbard
Miranda Lambert
Post Malone
Brittney Spencer
Chris Stapleton
Lainey Wilson
Zach Top
