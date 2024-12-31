New Year's Live Nashville Big Bash performers for 2024: Who are they?

It's New Year's Eve 2024! It's the final day to say goodbye to this year and welcome in 2025.

There are a bunch of shows you can watch on December 31, 2024 before the ball drops. One of them is New Year's Live: Nashville Big Bash, which is airing on CBS.

If you're here, you might be wondering: who's performing? Here's a list of who you'll see sing on Tuesday night:

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Jelly Roll

Shaboozey

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Tyler Hubbard

Miranda Lambert

Post Malone

Brittney Spencer

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Zach Top

