'New Year's Rockin' Eve 2025' headlined by Carrie Underwood, Jonas Brothers: How to watch

"New Year's Rockin' Eve" fans will ring in the holiday later this month with not only longtime host Ryan Seacrest but also performances from stars like Carrie Underwood and Lenny Kravitz and TLC.

"Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025," airing Dec. 31 on ABC, will count down to midnight by celebrating "the year's very best in music." Underwood will mark a milestone 20 years since she won "American Idol" by performing a biggest hits medley in Times Square, while Sophie Ellis-Bextor will bring her viral 2001 hit, "Murder on the Dancefloor," to the Manhattan stage.

Just after midnight, the Jonas Brothers will ring in their 20th anniversary with a medley of hits from their Disney Channel days to the present. TLC will also be on hand with a greatest hits performance in honor of the 30th anniversary of their second album, “Crazysexycool."

Alanis Morissette will also be celebrating a 30th anniversary – "Jagged Little Pill" was released in 1995 – and is slated to appear onstage throughout the night as the show pivots to the West Coast. She and Reneé Rapp will team up for a duet of "You Oughta Know." Meanwhile, Natasha Bedingfield will mark the 20th anniversary of her hit, "Unwritten," which saw a resurgence in recent years thanks to TikTok and the rom-com "Anyone But You."

Kesha, T-Pain, Blake Shelton will also take part in 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025" stars Ryan Seacrest, left. Carrie Underwood will perform a medley marking 20 years since her 2005 "American Idol" win.

Over in Times Square, Megan Moroney, fresh off her Country Music Association Awards new artist of the year win, will perform songs off her sophomore album, "Am I Okay?" Best new artist nominee Teddy Swims, "Nasty" songstress Tinashe, country star Cody Johnson and "Die A Happy Man" hitmaker Thomas Rhett will also take the stage.

The West Coast performances will feature names like Kesha, T-Pain, Hardy, Ernest, Dasha and Laufey. Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh will be part of DJ Cassidy's "Pass The Mic Live!" set.

There will also be a Las Vegas stage, co-hosted by NFL legend Rob Gronkowski and Jeannie Mai, where ex-"The Voice" coach Blake Shelton will step out to perform his greatest hits.

"Despacito" singer Luis Fonsi will be part of the Puerto Rico broadcast and is slated to take the stage with a medley representing his 25-year career.

British pop star Rita Ora will share hosting duties with Seacrest in New York , and Dayanara Torres will co-host from Puerto Rico. This marks the 20th year Seacrest is hosting the ABC holiday special. His other on-screen duties include hosting "Wheel of Fortune" — having replaced Pat Sajak in September — as well as "Idol."

Underwood previously performed on the New Year's special in 2007 and 2015, but this year she's officially back in the ABC fold as the judge replacing Katy Perry on "American Idol." She's the first "Idol" winner to join the panel.

How to watch 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

The New Year's Eve special will begin airing on ABC at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day (Jan. 1).

