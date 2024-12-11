Yellen discusses South Korean political crisis with country's finance minister

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke to South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok on Tuesday and discussed South Korea's political turmoil following President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempt last week to impose martial law.

Yellen "expressed appreciation for the close communication between the Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance and the U.S. Treasury Department following recent events in the Republic of Korea," the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

"Yellen also reaffirmed the strong ties between our two countries built upon shared democratic values and expressed her hope for continued bilateral cooperation," the Treasury Department said after her virtual meeting with Choi, in which she also discussed "macroeconomic and financial developments" with her counterpart.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)