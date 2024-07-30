Yellen, Harris VP contender Shapiro tout IRS free file system in Philadelphia

Reuters
·2 min read

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Pennsylvania will join the Internal Revenue Service's free direct filing system for simple tax returns next year, providing the option to as many as 1.5 million taxpayers in the state, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced on Tuesday.

The move follows a successful pilot program during the 2024 tax filing season in 12 states after which the IRS announced that it would offer a permanent free filing system, funded in part by $60 billion in new modernization funding for the IRS over a decade - funding that Republicans have vowed to rescind.

Yellen said the pilot program attracted filings from 140,000 taxpayers - exceeding the 100,000 goal - who claimed more than $90 million in refunds and saved an estimated $5.6 million in fees that would have been charged by private tax preparers.

The event in Philadelphia offered Yellen an opportunity to tout the Biden-Harris administration's tax plans and IRS investments with Shapiro, a leading contender for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' vice presidential pick.

"Filing your taxes should be free and easy – that’s why we're improving our digital services and adopting IRS Direct File here in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said in a statement. "Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s Direct File initiative, Pennsylvanians will be able to save money by filing both their state and federal taxes at no cost on an easy-to-use platform."

Shapiro survived the first cut of Harris' shortlist, as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer dropped out of that selection process.

The Pennsylvania governor and former state attorney general is competing against Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

In the past year, Yellen has held events with Beshear, Kelly, Cooper and Whitmer touting Biden-Harris economic policies, from clean energy tax credits to investments in semiconductors.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Focused amid the gunfire, an AP photographer captures another perspective of attack on Trump

    BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.

  • Trump Explains Why He Told Crowd They Won’t Have To Vote, And Makes It Sound Worse

    The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”

  • Biden Fires Parting Shot at Supreme Court: ‘Not Above Law’

    Joe Biden may have removed his name from the 2024 presidential campaign, but he is determined to leave Donald Trump something to remember him with.Biden is calling for sweeping reforms in the Supreme Court to ensure that no president is above the law. To preserve his legacy, he sees it as imperative to shackle Trump, whom he sees as a threat to democracy.The president wants to transform the Supreme Court to make it less rigid and more answerable—and while any lasting changes are unlikely to pass

  • Fred Trump III in New Interview: ‘My Uncle Donald Is Atomic Crazy’

    Donald Trump’s nephew said in a new interview that he heard his uncle use the n-word, but says he does not consider him racist—he just “uses people.”Appearing Tuesday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, Fred Trump III also confirmed that he plans to vote for Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election and doesn’t expect any more invitations to Trump golf courses. Fred Trump III is the son of the former president’s late older brother, Fred Trump II, who died in 1981 at 42. He was appeari

  • GOP senator, Fox News host battle over Harris ‘ding dong’ remark

    Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Monday said Americans view Vice President Harris as “a bit of a ding-dong,” a comment that was met with some pushback from Fox News host Neil Cavuto. Kennedy fired off a series of attacks against Harris on Fox News’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” repeatedly claiming polls show that Americans…

  • Bill Barr: Biden’s reforms would purge Supreme Court’s conservative justices

    Former Attorney General Bill Barr offered his concerns about President Biden’s reform proposals for the Supreme Court on Monday, arguing they would eliminate the high court’s conservative justices and “destroy the independence of the judiciary.” “Americans need to understand that the campaign to radically change the Court is coming. While current proposals like term limits…

  • Canadians flagged at border for house-sitting say U.K. company misled them

    Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou

  • Trump Goes After Miley Cyrus After Praising Her Dad Onstage

    Donald Trump took aim at pop icon Miley Cyrus during a speech in Nashville Saturday, immediately after heaping praise on her father, Billy Ray.“Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'” the former president said to a laughing crowd at a Bitcoin conference in a clip posted to X.Billy Ray’s appearance at the conference comes on the heels of

  • Biden’s former communications director: Trump wasn’t saying ‘there will be no more elections’

    President Biden’s former communications director poured water on some Democrat’s concerns Sunday that former President Trump implied there won’t be future elections if he’s elected again. Trump made the remarks at a Turning Point USA event on Friday, telling supporters, “In four years, you won’t have to vote again.” Kate Bedingfield wrote on social media…

  • JD Vance’s close college friend shares revealing emails

    Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School friend of&nbsp;JD Vance, revealed years of emails the two previously exchanged. Nelson told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the Republican vice presidential nominee has changed his views on “literally every imaginable issue.”

  • Carville: Harris ‘gonna get slaughtered’ by attacks; Democrats ‘better be ready’

    Democratic political strategist James Carville warned Democrats to prepare for an onslaught of GOP attacks against Vice President Harris as Republicans look to win the White House back for former President Trump. “Look, she’s gonna get slaughtered,” Carville said in an interview released Monday on PBS’s “Firing Line” with Margaret Hoover. “And [Democrats] have got…

  • J.D. Vance Says Racism ‘Definitely’ Helped Trump Win in Resurfaced Clip

    Former President Donald Trump’s re-election running mate J.D. Vance was caught in another resurfaced clip talking about Trump and his MAGA fan base.In the video, Vance blamed the “well-educated and the alt-right” for a “hyper-racialized” 2016 election—and even called some Trump voters “racists.”In the clip, reportedly taken in 2017 at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, Vance added that race frequently comes up because “race will always play a role in our country.”Read more at The D

  • Maggie Haberman Spots Sign That Trump ‘Isn’t Quite Sure How To Attack’ Kamala Harris

    The New York Times reporter highlighted the former president's unease with his likely 2024 rival.

  • Israel foreign minister urges NATO expel Turkey over threat to enter Israel

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's foreign minister urged NATO to expel Turkey on Monday after its President Tayyip Erdogan threatened his country might enter Israel as it had entered Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh in the past. "In light of Turkish President Erdogan's threats to invade Israel and his dangerous rhetoric, Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed diplomats ... to urgently engage with all NATO members, calling for the condemnation of Turkey and demanding its expulsion from the regional alliance," the ministry said.

  • J.D. Vance Takes Another Stab at Cleaning Up His ‘Cat Ladies’ Rant

    Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), continued to play clean-up Sunday evening after a series of comments resurfaced in which he criticized those without children as insufficiently invested in the future of America and called Democratic politicians a “bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives.”Vance appeared on Fox News’ Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy to address the controversy, with Gowdy himself saying he’s been contacted by many people who were “disappointed”

  • Elon Musk's Latest Kamala Harris Criticism Is A Truly Demented Distortion Of Her Words

    Musk accused the vice president of being anti-family in a pearl-clutching post on X over the weekend.

  • People Are Sharing Their Worst Financial Blunders That Still Haunt Them To This Day, And I Really, Really, Reeaaaally Feel Their Pain

    "I filed my own taxes incorrectly for three years. I hired a tax accountant on the fourth, realized I had reported my rental income improperly, and owed about $35,000."

  • 'Join a union with Putin': Poland and Hungary in diplomatic row over Russia

    While most European countries firmly back Ukraine, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is seen as having comparatively close ties to Russia, prompting a war of words with Poland.

  • Lara Trump Likens Kamala Harris to a Designer ‘Trash Bag’

    It seems like Donald Trump’s love of trash talking his opponents has spread to other members of his family.Last week, Trump described Kamala Harris as “real garbage.”Now the GOP presidential candidate’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has compared the Democratic White House hopeful to a designer “trash bag.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched rep

  • Kamala Harris joins TikTok and mocks Trump with ‘Bye Bye Bye’ video with Lance Bass

    Since launching late last week the vice president’s TikTok account has already gained over three million followers