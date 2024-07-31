Yellen's cheesesteak lunch steals spotlight from Philadelphia tax event

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen orders a 'Wiz Wit' cheesesteak sandwich at Jim's South St. sandwich shop after an event with Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro, in Philadelphia

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen orders a 'Wiz Wit' cheesesteak sandwich at Jim's South St. sandwich shop after an event with Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro, in Philadelphia

By David Lawder

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen went to Philadelphia on Tuesday to showcase a new free tax filing system with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democratic vice presidential contender. But it was her cheesesteak lunch that stole the show.

Yellen, whose cuisine choices on her trips often make headlines, headed to Jim's South Street steak shop and appeared to pass another viral social media test, smoothly navigating the tricky politics around Philadelphia's signature sandwich.

Pennsylvania is considered a must-win battleground state for Democrats in the Nov. 5 presidential election, and Philadelphians consider it a rite of passage for politicians and other top officials to pay homage to the cheesesteak.

Local experts say the wrong choice could bring bad publicity for Democrats, even if Yellen isn't running for office.

In 2003, then-presidential candidate John Kerry made headlines when he ordered a cheesesteak sandwich with Swiss cheese, viewed as too gourmet, at Pat's King of Steaks - considered a local faux-pas.

But Yellen ordered the classic "Wiz Wit" of chopped rib-eye steak, Kraft Cheez Whiz processed cheese sauce and grilled onions, a preferred local variety.

"It isn't possible to get elected if you don't go to cheesesteak places in Philadelphia and it matters where you go," said Carolyn Wyman, author of "The Great Philly Cheesesteak Book" and Philadelphia resident.

"We trace the beginning of the end of John Kerry's quest for president when he went to Pat's and tried to order a cheesesteak with Swiss cheese. It's not an option," Wyman said.

Reporters' posts about Yellen's visit on X went viral and won responses approving the choice of Jim's South Street, which reopened in May after a nearly two-year closure due to a fire.

Yellen avoided a potential pitfall after the Internal Revenue Service event by skipping the Tony & Nick's shop, formerly Tony Luke's, whose two owners were sentenced in January with 20-month prison terms for tax fraud.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sonali Paul)