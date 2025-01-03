New yellow ice warning issued for NI

Sinead McMullan and her dog Bonnie woke up to a dusting of snow in Portglenone on Thursday [PA Media]

A new yellow warning for ice will kick in for four counties in Northern Ireland on Friday afternoon.

The Met Office issued the alert, which will be in place between 16:00 GMT on Friday and 10:00 GMT on Saturday.

The warning will apply to counties Antrim, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone.

There was widespread frost and a warning for ice and slippery surfaces on Friday morning, with Katesbridge in County Down recording the coldest temperature on the island of Ireland at -6C (21.2F).

The Met Office said icy surfaces could lead to difficult travel conditions, adding that there is a potential for some injuries from slips and falls.

In the Republic of Ireland, an orange warning for snow and ice has been issued for six counties, with significant snowfall expected.

The warning is from 17:00 local time on Saturday to 17:00 on Sunday for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

There is also a yellow warning for Cork and Kerry from 13:00 on Saturday until 17:00 on Sunday, with rain and snow expected.

How to drive safely on ice

The Met Office has said it is safer not to drive in icy conditions, but recommends a number of precautions that drivers should take it if is necessary:

Looking well ahead for potential hazards and keep your speed down

Accelerating, braking, steering and changing gear as smoothly as possible to reduce the risk of a skid

Using a higher gear may be more appropriate to help grip on packed ice

Using a higher gear helps manage engine power making it easier to find traction

The service also urged cyclists to stick to main roads, which are more likely to have been treated, and for all road users to leave more time to complete their journey.

As the cold weather continues, NI Water, external has reminded the public to be aware of the risk of frozen pipes, as they pose a risk to properties and possessions.

Advice includes wrapping your pipes and water tanks up, fixing dripping taps, knowing how to turn off your property's stop tap, checking your central heating boiler has been serviced and leaving the heating on low if you are going away.