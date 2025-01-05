'Yellow Mini will be the perfect send-off for Mum'

Any yellow Mini was welcome to join the funeral cortege on Thursday, a family said [Getty Images]

A family has called for help in finding a yellow Mini to take part in the funeral cortege of a woman who used to own one.

Lindsay Murphy said it would be "the perfect send-off" for her mother Shelagh Godwin, who lived in Kettering, Northamptonshire, but she was yet to locate one.

She said the bright colour symbolised "her huge personality" and the family hoped the vehicle would be part of her funeral procession to the Nene Valley Crematorium in Wellingborough on Thursday, 9 January.

Any yellow Mini was welcome to join the cortege, she added, and finding one would be "our way of giving our respects".

Lindsay Murphy said her mother Shelagh Godwin was funny, chatty and kind [Family handout]

"This is a massive comfort to us, it's the one last thing I want to do for Mum, she was the kindest person, she would give you her last pound," her daughter said.

She said her mother, who was a care worker for over 30 years, died on 18 December, aged 75, after a short illness, as previously reported in the Northamptonshire Telegraph.

Driving around in a yellow Mini reflected her personality, "as everyone knew what Mum was like, the car was bright and cheerful, like her, they knew when she pulled up in it, they knew she was there".

Shelagh Godwin was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend to everyone, her daughter said [Family handout]

Ms Murphy said her mother sold the car when she retired and wanted any kind of yellow Mini to join them on their mother's last journey.

"My mum had so much laughter, she was such a funny person, she would be laughing at me with this now, but it's a form of comfort and our way of giving our respects.

She said her mum was known to brighten people's days, was funny, full of "light, love and laughter, she was our life".

