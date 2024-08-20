Yellow Quill First Nation man charged with 2nd degree murder
A 26-year-old man from the Yellow Quill First Nation is charged with 2nd degree murder after a violent death on Sunday.
RCMP allege that Cole Smokeyday killed Terrance Tony-Kishayinew. Smokeyday is also charged with assault and uttering threats.
Tony-Kishayinew was found injured in a house on the First Nation. The 24-year-old woman died at the scene, according to RCMP.
Smokeyday is scheduled in provincial court in Melfort on Tuesday.
Yellow Quill is about 250 kilometres north of Regina.