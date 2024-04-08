Yellow warning for wind extended for South West

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across Devon and Cornwall [Matt Johns]

A yellow warning for wind across the South West from the storm named Pierrick by Meteofrance has been extended by the Met Office.

The warning now starts at 16:00 BST on Monday, having initially been 18:00, and continues until 06:00 on Tuesday.

The Met Office has predicted general gusts of 45-55mph (72-89km/h), rising to 60-65mph (97-105km/h) on exposed coasts.

It said there was a possibility of some gusts in Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and south Devon reaching 75mph (121km/h).

The Met Office's yellow weather warning comes into force at 16:00 BST on Monday [Met Office]

Falmouth Coastguard warned there would be a combination of strong winds, spring tides and storm surges.

The Environment Agency (EA) said there were 12 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, in Devon and Cornwall.

Areas around Bude on the north coast and St Michael's Mount on the south coast were among those places at risk, the EA said.

The Met Office advised the public there was a chance of injury from large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and seaside properties.

It said there was a chance of power cuts and possible travel delays on the roads, railways and ferries, as well as at airports.

