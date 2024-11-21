Motorists urged to take care amid yellow weather warning

The warning is in place until 10:00 GMT on Thursday [Getty Images]

Motorists have been urged to take care on the roads amid a yellow weather warning for ice across most of Northern Ireland.

"Icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces," the Met Office said.

The organisation, and the police, have recommended leaving extra time for journeys.

The yellow warning applies to counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone. It is in place until 10:00 on Thursday.

Weather from the Arctic began moving into the British Isles at the beginning of the week.

Temperatures will likely climb later on Thursday but won't go any higher that 4-5C.

Bright spells on Thursday will likely be broken by further showers from the north which will merge into longer spells of sleet and snow later in the day.

Snow fell over parts of Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning [pacemaker]

In the Republic of Ireland heavy snow fell in many parts of the country overnight as Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings came into effect at midnight.

A Status Orange warning for snow and ice is in effect for counties Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway until midday on Thursday.

An Orange warning for snow and rain is in place for counties Cork and Waterford.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place until midday with temperatures set to drop to around -4C.

Met Éireann said snowfall accumulations are expected, which could lead to hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and travel disruption.

Drivers are advised to take extra precautions [Getty Images]

What is a yellow ice warning?

A yellow warning is used by the Met Office to indicate that weather conditions are likely to cause some low-level traffic disruption and serves as a precautionary measure.

When a yellow warning is issued for ice it is to advise people to be aware of the potential for icy surfaces and to take ware when travelling.

How to drive safely on ice

The Met Office has said it is safer not to drive in icy conditions, but has recommend a number of precautions that drivers should take it if is necessary: