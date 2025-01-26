Over 100,000 homes still without power in NI after Storm Éowyn

It comes two days after Storm Éowyn brought winds of more than 90mph to Northern Ireland [Getty Images]

There are approximately 101,000 customers still without power in Northern Ireland following the devastation caused to the electricity network by Storm Éowyn.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The warning will last from 10:00 to 19:00 GMT with many areas experiencing gusts up to 40-60 mph.

It comes two days after Storm Éowyn brought winds of more than 90mph to Northern Ireland.

"Given ongoing recovery work after Storm Éowyn, impacts may be more widespread than would ordinarily be expected with winds of this strength," the Met Office said.

The managing director of NIE Networks said power has now been restored to 183,000 properties.

Derek Hynes also said: "We believe that it will be around 10 days by the time we complete the repairs needed to get power back to everyone."

The Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI) have warned people to take care when driving as many roads are still impassable following Storm Éowyn, with fallen trees, power lines and debris.

A yellow warning was also issued for snow and ice from 18:00 GMT on Saturday to 10:00 on Sunday.

In the Republic of Ireland, there are approximately 340,000 customers still without power as of 07:00 local time on Sunday, down from a peak of 768,000 as a result of Storm Éowyn.

Kacper Dudek, 20, died after a tree fell on his car in Raphoe, County Donegal, during the storm.

Public transport

Train lines are beginning to reopen following "extensive damage" across the network.

Translink said the Belfast routes to Bangor and Portadown have reopened.

Clearance work is continuing on the Larne and Londonderry line.

Due to planned rail works, the cross border route to Dublin terminates at Drogheda with a bus replacement taking passengers the rest of the journey.

Metro, Glider and Ulsterbus services returned on Friday with some diversions in place due to ongoing road closures and clearance work in the wake of the storm.

Emergency contacts

To report faults or emergencies you should contact:

Northern Ireland Housing Executive: 03448 920 901

Openreach: 08000 23 20 23

Gas networks: 0800 002001

NI Water: 03457 44 00 88 or visit niwater.com

Flooding Incident Line: 0300 2000 100