Yellowjackets season 3 exciting update with Wilderness set first look

Yellowjackets season two finale spoilers follow.

Yellowjackets season three is officially in production.

The exciting news was confirmed by the hit survival show’s official Instagram account, which shared some first-look photos of the new set and teased: "We know you’re starving…"

As fans will know, the season two finale saw Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) burn down the cabin that he, Travis (Kevin Alves) and the Yellowjackets had been holing up in ever since they became stranded in the wilderness following their plane crash.

Related: Yellowjackets star reveals failed Star Wars audition for Rey

Apparently, he just couldn’t get on board with the girls’ delirious, bloodthirsty hunt for Javi and subsequent feast.

However, the new photos reveal that the group have managed construct a make-shift shelter, aptly decorated with a deer skeleton to give it a little Antler Queen flourish.

The stills also reveal a time jump thanks to the sunny weather, as we last saw the Yellowjackets fighting for survival during the wilderness’ brutal winter.



The update comes after co-creator and co-showrunner Ashley Lyle confirmed that season three would have a similar "vibe" to that of season one, in which the girls first adjusted to their new lives.

Showtime

Related: Why Yellowjackets' shock Natalie moment had to happen

"I will say we see season three as a little bit of a return to season one in terms of the vibe, though. All I will say is that the girls have been out there for a while and they're thriving," she told The Wrap.

Before we see the new episodes though, we're expected to be graced with a bonus episode of season two.

"There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don't want y'all to lose sleep thinking it's tonight," Lyle revealed last year, before confirming that it will arrive "closer to season three".

Yellowjackets airs on Showtime in the US and Paramount+ in the UK.



You Might Also Like