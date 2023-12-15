Yellowjackets showrunner shares exciting season 3 update

Yellowjackets' showrunners have given fans an exciting update on season three.

The Showtime series wrapped up its second season back in May, ending with a shock cliffhanger.

Production had started on season three earlier this year but it was paused due to the WGA strike. Once the strike ended in September things were able to get running again.

Speaking at a Q&A for SAG-AFTRA nomination committee members, Ashley Lyle gave an update on the progress of season three, saying: "We’re deep in the writing," (via Variety).

Lyle added that once the strike ended "everybody came back so incredibly enthusiastic, raring to go and creatively invigorated”.

She went on to tease: "We’re having so much fun and are very excited about it."



Yellowjackets tells the story of a girls' soccer team in the 1990s who, after surviving a plane crash, are stranded in the Canadian wilderness for nineteen months.

Each episode follows not just the girls as teenagers trying to survive, but their adult counterparts who are still dealing with the effects of the crash 25 years later.

The show's season two finale saw the team's cabin burn down, leaving the surviving Yellowjackets without shelter in the wilderness.

Of the scary twist, Lyle told the panel: "We wanted to find a new way to test the team, and what better way than to take the big net of shelter away from them?"

Season two also saw the addition of Simone Kessell to the cast as adult Lottie, with Lauren Ambrose playing the adult Van.

Speaking about the addition of her adult counterpart, Liv Hewson who has played the teenage Van since season one, said: "It’s a bit of a head trip being someone’s point of reference.

"We don’t have to worry about matching anybody, they have to match us."

Yellowjackets season 2 airs on Showtime in the US and Paramount+ in the UK.

