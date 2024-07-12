Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell in first look at new twisted 'rage' series

We've had a first look at Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell in her brand new drama Sweetpea, coming to Sky later in 2024.

In an Instagram post shared across both Sky and Purnell's accounts, we're introduced to Rhiannon Lewis – the central character in what's been described as a female-driven "coming-of-rage" story.

The official synopsis for Sweetpea, which is based on the 2017 novel by C J Skuse, reads: "Rhiannon Lewis doesn't make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She's continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won't commit, and her dad is really, really sick. So far, so shit..."

But it then goes on to say that "everything in her life turns upside down".

"Rhiannon is pushed over the edge, and loses control," the synopsis continues. "Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon's life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?"

Ella Purnell, who is also acting as executive producer on the project, will be joined by fellow cast members Nicôle Lecky (BBC Three's Mood), Jon Pointing (Big Boys), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton), Leah Harvey (Apple TV+'s Foundation) and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses).

Most recently, after making a big impression as fan-favourite Jackie in Yellowjackets, Purnell starred in Prime Video's post-apocalyptic series Fallout, which proved to be a hit for the streamer and will be returning for a second season.

It was also announced in May that Purnell had landed her next lead movie role, in a horror-comedy called The Scurry. She will join Paapa Essiedu and Rhys Ifans of House of the Dragon for the film, which will be the fourth from actor and director Craig Roberts.

Sweetpea is coming to Sky in 2024.

