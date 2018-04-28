Yellowknife physiotherapist snags job with China's Olympic team

A Yellowknife-based physiotherapist is trading teams.

Miriam Lewis, 30, is moving to China this spring to work with the country's Olympic athletes.

But she isn't bailing on Team Canada altogether — she hopes the opportunity will help her land a job working with Canadian athletes in the future.

"It's been something I've always wanted to do, is to go to the Olympics," said Lewis.

However, snagging this kind of job in Canada is tough, she said, because there are many skilled physiotherapists here at home.

"So going away and getting this national experience with a different country could help my chances once I come back to Canada," said Lewis.

Mentor also worked in China

Lewis caught wind of the opportunity from a mentor of hers who worked with athletes in China last year.

When he put the notice out that the team was looking for more physiotherapists, Lewis threw her name in the hat.

"I literally did an interview maybe six or seven weeks ago," said Lewis. "[By the] middle of March I had my letter of offer."

Her visas still have yet to arrive and her flights to be booked, but Lewis expects to set off on her new adventure sometime in May.

She could stay in China for about two and a half years, until after the 2020 summer Olympics wrap up in Tokyo, Japan.

Plans to work in Beijing

And while she hasn't yet been assigned to a specific sport, Lewis said she'll be working in Beijing, where the national training centre is located.

Once she's there, she'll be involved in athletes' training from day one until after the Olympics — attending practices, games, and doing what she can to prevent and rehabilitate injuries.

"I don't speak any Mandarin or Cantonese," said Lewis, adding she has an adjustment period ahead. "But it's going to be exciting to work for a different team as well and just to see how they go about their training."

Lewis is also sad to be leaving the North though and said she's grateful for the experience she's had working with athletes here.

"Yellowknife is a great city and the North has been very good to me," said Lewis. "I've been very fortunate with the opportunities I've had."