Yellowknife primary care centre closes due to flooding

A photo of the incident on Jan. 6 shows flooding closed the Yellowknife primary care clinic. (Luke Carroll/CBC - image credit)

The primary care clinic in downtown Yellowknife is closed due to a flooding incident.

The N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) announced the closure of the health clinic in a news release issued early Saturday afternoon.

There are no details on what caused the flooding, but the release says it has impacted the building and spaces where primary care clinics operate at 4915 48 street.

The release said that those who have appointments scheduled for Saturday, Monday and Tuesday will be contacted by the health authority.

The flooding to the health clinic comes just a day after the NTHSSA announced that the Stanton Territorial Hospital and primary care sites are experiencing increased pressure as a result of the Influenza, RSV and COVID-19.

Over the past week, admitted patient numbers have exceeded Stanton's bed capacity and patients at the Emergency Department will be triaged based on the urgency of their symptoms.

The release also noted that primary care is experiencing higher than usual demand for same day appointments.