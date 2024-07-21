Yellowknife tent pad for homeless residents catches fire on Saturday, cause still unknown

Smoke could be seen coming from the area of the tent platform at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. (Submitted by Meghan Roberts - image credit)

One of two tent pads recently built for homeless Yellowknifers caught fire on Saturday, according to N.W.T. Fire.

N.W.T. fire information officer Amy Kennedy told CBC the fire was extinguished on Saturday, but did not have any information about whether anyone was injured or the extent of the damage to the tent pad.

The cause of the fire is also still unknown, she said.

The City of Yellowknife is leading the investigation into the fire.

City of Yellowknife representative Kerry Thistle told CBC that both the Yellowknife fire department and wildland firefighters attended the scene. RCMP and an ambulance were also there "for safety and traffic control," she said.

Emergency vehicles were controlling traffic on 48 Street close to the fire around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents first reported seeing a thick plume of smoke in the area around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

By around 5:15 p.m. that day, emergency vehicles had departed and there was no sign of smoke in the area.

The two tent pads were built near the legislature just last week by a group of volunteers aiming to improve conditions for people in Yellowknife experiencing homelessness. One couple was staying on each of the tent pads.

There is currently a fire ban in place for the whole North Slave region, which includes Yellowknife, because of elevated fire danger due to hot and dry conditions.