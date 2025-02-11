Yellowknifers loving free admission at the Fieldhouse

Reuters

Stephen Bullock’s phone rang early Monday morning last week at his small factory in North Carolina with an urgent message from his distributor up in Toronto who was rattled by what looked like an unfolding U.S.-Canada trade war. Two of the machines Bullock’s company produces - bulky contraptions used to lay concrete curbs, highway barriers, and sidewalks - were due to be shipped to Canada in a few weeks. "They said get them here as quick as you can," said Bullock, President of Power Curbers, who scrambled to pull two finished machines destined for other buyers the next day.