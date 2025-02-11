Yellowknifers loving free admission at the Fieldhouse
Many Yellowknife residents say they are seeing a positive change at the Fieldhouse this year, after city council decided to waive admission fees to use the facility's indoor track and playground.
The 2025 Invictus Games kicked off in Vancouver on Saturday afternoon. It’s B.C.'s first time hosting the week-long competition, which celebrates the courage and perseverance of wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans. As Leanne Yu reports, fans say the event is inspiring for all ages.
The officer was charged after an incident in Arctic Bay in 2020 where he pointed his taser at a man during an arrest. The CBC's Emma Tranter has more.
WorkSafeBC has issued a penalty of $783,068.26 to the provincial government for "high-risk" worker safety violations outside a popular electronic music festival in B.C.'s Interior.The penalty, imposed in late January, was for a July 29, 2024, incident involving the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) staff outside Shambhala near Salmo, B.C..An online summary and an inspection report paint a picture of provincial employees — without appropriate training or precautions — taking ov
Officials tell ABC15 that one person has died after a plane crashed into a business jet Monday afternoon at Scottsdale Airport.
President Donald Trump removes the exceptions and exemptions from his 2018 tariffs on steel and aluminum, meaning that all imports on the two metals will be taxed at a minimum of 25%. “It’s time for our great industries to come back to America," he says.
This fiscal war − against the national debt − must be fought knowing that the casualties will be high.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A private jet veered off the runway Monday at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona and crashed into a private jet, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
At least one person was killed and others were injured when private jets collided Monday afternoon at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, authorities said.
Donald Trump’s national security advisor Mike Waltz made the eyebrow-raising claim Sunday that Canadians are eager to renounce their nationality and join the United States. In an interview on Meet the Press with Kristen Welker, the security chief said he learned from Canadian expats in Florida that their fellow countrymen want to abandon the nation because of “liberal” policies. “I think the Canadian people would—many of them would—love to join the United States with no tariffs, with lower taxes
The president lashed out at the pop star on his social media website.
LONDON (AP) — The Saudis are furious. The Danes are scrambling. Colombia has backed down. Mexico and Canada stand in a purgatory between tariff wars with the US and … not. China has retaliated, launching a trade war between the economic superpowers. The Brits, long proud of their “special relationship” with the United States, are leaning into their tradition of quiet diplomacy.
Prince Harry appeared to up the ante in his simmering feud with Donald Trump Sunday, making a fire-breathing speech to open the Invictus Games in Canada in which he said the competitors' “courage, values and humanity” deserved special respect at a time “when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world.” Traditionally, members of the royal family avoid all mentions of global affairs lest they risk being seen to interfere in politics, let
Stephen Bullock’s phone rang early Monday morning last week at his small factory in North Carolina with an urgent message from his distributor up in Toronto who was rattled by what looked like an unfolding U.S.-Canada trade war. Two of the machines Bullock’s company produces - bulky contraptions used to lay concrete curbs, highway barriers, and sidewalks - were due to be shipped to Canada in a few weeks. "They said get them here as quick as you can," said Bullock, President of Power Curbers, who scrambled to pull two finished machines destined for other buyers the next day.
These photographers deserve a raise.
An explosive report by the Washington Post alleges that the Trump’s administration is weeding out candidates for top intelligence and law enforcement jobs by asking if the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was an “inside job” and if the 2020 election was “stolen.” Those looking to apply to top national security positions with the administration are allegedly facing additional questions that test their loyalty to Trump. These questions seem quite tailored to determine candidates’ inclinations on the president’
The ABC host was blown away by Kendrick Lamar's halftime show The post ‘The View’: Ana Navarro Predicts Trump Executive Order ‘Banning Black People From Halftime’ After Super Bowl LIX appeared first on TheWrap.
"Everything under Trump must be blamed on him, just like what MAGA did with Biden."
Ali Velshi explained how it "might be a fun idea for Trump until..."
CNN’s data analyst Harry Enten has been left stunned by President Donald Trump’s high approval ratings in his second stint at the White House. The senior data reporter noticed that Trump’s approval numbers for his first three weeks were much higher than those during his first term, the New York Post reported. “Whoa, whoa, whoa! Entire first term. Just 11 days, Donald Trump had a net positive approval rating” during his first term, Enten said during a segment of Monday’s CNN News Central with co-
Cole Schmidtknecht expected to pay $66.86 for a three-month supply of his preventative asthma inhalers in January 2024 when he went to his Walgreens pharmacy in Appleton, Wisconsin. The pharmacy allegedly told him his insurance no longer covered the medication, so he would have to pay the full cost. The bill: $539.19, according to a recently filed lawsuit.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Schmidtknecht, 22, couldn’t aff