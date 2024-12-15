‘Yellowstone’ Spin-off ‘2024’ Has Been Renamed ‘The Madison’

Editor’s note: The Yellowstone spin-off series 2024 has since been retitled The Madison. To learn more about that series, click here. The below story has been updated to reflect the name change.

At first, it seemed Yellowstone creator and franchise captain Taylor Sheridan was looking forward to further indulging his numbers fixation, launching another integer-heavy Yellowstone spin-off: After 1883 and 1923, this one would be called 2024. But after the new series was first announced in late 2023, it has since been retitled The Madison and is set to premiere sometime after the Yellowstone season 5 finale in late 2024.



As initially reported by Variety, a source “with knowledge of the series” shared that 2024 would feature “new cast members and locations,” while including “some crossover characters” from the original flagship Yellowstone series. Per Deadline, actor Matthew McConaughey was reportedly the top choice to play the lead role in 2024, but that deal failed to materialize. Instead, actress Michelle Pfeiffer has signed on for the project and will also serve as executive producer.

Regardless of Pfeiffer or McConaughey’s future in the Yellowstone-iverse, it’s clear Paramount Global has no plan to fall off the Sheridan bandwagon. In a statement shared in 2023, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, shared,“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions—and, we’re just getting started. On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon—thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

