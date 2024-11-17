New 'Yellowstone' drops Sunday: Start time, where to watch next episode of Season 5, Part 2

Editor's note: This story contains spoilers from episode one!

The second part of Season 5 of "Yellowstone" premiered last Sunday night, and the fate of Kevin Costner's character was revealed relatively quickly.

The episode began with emergency crews at the mansion of Gov. John Dutton (Costner). His daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly), screeches up to the emergency crews at the governor's home, followed by her brother Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). The two push through the police tape to see what's going on, only to see a handgun on the bathroom floor and blood. While the camera never show's John's face, you can see his body sprawled on the ground and the distraught look on his children's faces.

But the actor himself was not among the countless Americans tuning in for the long-awaited premiere.

“I didn't see it," Costner told SiriusXM's "The Michael Smerconish Program" Monday. "I'm going to be perfectly honest. I didn't know it was actually airing last night. That's a swear-to-God moment. I swear to God. I've been seeing ads with my face all over the place and I'm thinking, ‘Gee, I'm not in that one.’ I'm not in this season."

Costner played Dutton since its 2018 Paramount Network premiere, but announced in June that he was not returning for what were billed as the final episodes.

Here's what to know about when the next episode will come out and how you can watch.

How to watch second episode of 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2

New episodes will air Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

You won't be able to stream "Yellowstone" episodes on Paramount+, the platform announced, and it is not available with any of the service's subscription plans. If you have a login to your TV provider, you can sign in to the Paramount Network and watch that way.

Prior seasons of "Yellowstone" are streaming on Peacock.

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in Paramount Network's "Yellowstone."

'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 episode schedule

Here's when the remaining five episodes of the season will be released:

Episode 10: Nov. 17

Episode 11: Nov. 24

Episode 12: Dec. 1

Episode 13: Dec. 8

Episode 14: Dec. 15

Beth Dutton will go ‘hurricane’ avenging John Dutton

In an interview with USA TODAY, Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, said John Dutton’s most loyal offspring will be devastated by her father's soon-to-be-revealed dark fate.

"There's only so much a woman can take. He's the center of her soul," Reilly said. "What's that going to do to this woman? It's going to turn her into a hurricane."

Reilly said she has known how "Yellowstone" would end since the show started in 2018. Costner's premature departure has not fundamentally changed that course. "It wasn't supposed to happen so soon," she said. "But the fact that we got to return poetically to the show's authentic vision is satisfying."

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2: Date, time where to watch new episode