“Yellowstone”'s Dutton Family Realizes War Is 'Just Beginning' in Explosive Trailer for Final Episodes

Kevin Costner's patriarch John Dutton says it's "time to remind them" who "runs this valley" in the first look at the show's final episodes

War is coming to the Dutton Ranch.

The long-awaited end to the final season of Yellowstone is almost here, and in an explosive trailer, the pressure is on the family to save their land — no matter the cost.

"Everyone's forgotten who runs this valley," Kevin Costner's John Dutton says as the trailer begins. "Time to remind them."

Beth (Kelly Reilly) then puts it simply: "Our family legacy is this ranch."

"And I'll protect it with my life," Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) replies.

The Dutton's seem to be ready to do whatever it takes to protect their own — and their land — but the same can be said for Jamie (Wes Bentley), whose new partner Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) tells him, "All lions die in the jaws of younger lions. And you are the younger lion."

Yellowstone/YouTube Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone'

Kayce (Luke Grimes), meanwhile, is making an unbreakable pact with Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), as the trailer sees the pair make a blood oath to each other.

"This knife wears my blood," Thomas says as he slices his palm and Kayce then does the same.

"We are brothers now," he declares.

Yellowstone/YouTube Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton in 'Yellowstone'

There seems to be danger coming from all angles, but when asked if they're "getting in this fight," Rip aptly replies, "If we can figure out who to fight and how to fight them."

Beth, though, is on her last legs. "I can't do this anymore," she tells Rip, who tells her, "You're gonna have to honey. Or we're gonna lose this place."

She also worries that Jamie "will ruin this family's name" — but her estranged brother has his own demons to fight, as Sarah warns him: "I took all the risk and I took it for you."

Yellowstone/YouTube Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in 'Yellowstone'

As the trailer comes to a close, John Dutton has a warning for his family: "This war is just beginning."



"The only thing left to do is to kill as much as you can before they kill you," Beth says to conclude the trailer.

Yellowstone/YouTube Kevin Costner as John Dutton in 'Yellowstone'

Though Costner's character, the Dutton family patriarch, is featured in the trailer, the actor will not be reprising the role for the second half of season 5. After months of back and forth, he confirmed his exit in an Instagram video on June 20 as he said, "I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future."

“It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning."

The final episodes of Yellowstone season 5 premiere on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.



