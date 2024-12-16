'Yellowstone' finale recap: John Dutton's funeral, another death and a ranch sale

Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 finale. Stop reading if you don't want to know.

Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) received the touching funeral he deserved in Sunday's Season 5 "Yellowstone" finale. The ornery former Montana governor can rest in peace in his polished wood coffin, because the ranch he fought to preserve will remain unspoiled and never be turned into a dreaded real-estate development.

There were many cowboy goodbyes in the apparent "Yellowstone" series finale as the Yellowstone Ranch is sold to the original Native Americans who owned it generations ago.

But no farewell is as dramatic as the violent death of Attorney General Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), who finally receives tough justice for his role in his father's death in a fashion that is only surprising by its level of brutality.

It might not be the end: Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and John's daughter Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) will reportedly star in their own spinoff series. But here's how the Paramount Network OG series said goodbye.

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) make a deal in "Yellowstone."

John Dutton was buried on Yellowstone Ranch with his ancestors

The final six-episode run started with John Dutton's murder by professional hitmen, and his body examined on a morgue table after Costner left the series following a protracted squabble with creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan. But this small funeral is perfect "Yellowstone": attended only by his family, the bunkhouse crew and two close friends. Jamie isn't invited, and has no idea it's going on.

Rip and company even dig John's burial hole in the plot surrounded by generations of Duttons and next to John's wife. Each attendee places a white rose on the casket to say final farewells. Beth, who is plotting her final move, leans close to her beloved father's casket and vows with a whisper, "I will avenge you." Then she staggers away.

Rip gets the best funeral lines, dismissing the preacher with, "I think we’re about prayed out. If he ain’t in heaven, then he ain’t going. Or there ain’t one."

Beth kills her brother Jamie after her father's funeral

Jamie seems to be in the clear after making the speech of his life to assure the public he will find the governor's killer and that he had absolutely nothing to do with his father's death, and that his lawyer/gilrfriend Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) hired the hitmen. But Jamie can't even pour a victory drink at home, because Beth is waiting. She slams her brother with a tire iron and sprays his face with bear spray. It's a savage battle: Jamie regains the brawling advantage and foolishly lets it go in typical villain style.

Just before Jamie can kill Beth, Rip charges in and opens a big old can of what-for on Jamie. But Beth demands the final honor of killing her longtime nemesis: She stabs her brother in the chest.

"Look at me," bloody Beth tells the dying Jamie. "I'm the last thing you'll ever see."

Dead Jamie is dumped in the family's "train station," where generations of Dutton enemies have been tossed into eternity. Rip soaks Jamie's car in gasoline and tosses a match inside. It's the perfect "Yellowstone" revenge, as Beth convincingly tells police that Jamie beat her and fled after she confronted her brother about his role in their father's death.

The police will be looking for Jamie for a long time. But both Jamie and Atwood's firm, Market Equities, will take the fall for everything.

Kayce sells Yellowstone Ranch for $1.25 an acre and declares victory

It was Kayce who cryptically suggested the Yellowstone sale at the end of last week's episode, and the hard-headed financial wonder Beth loved the idea. In Sunday's episode, Kayce sells the largest ranch in Montana to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), the chairman of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock and leader of the Broken Rock Reservation.

So the land will return to the Native American tribe from which the Dutton family took it. In another ironic twist, Kayce sells it for the ridiculously low price of $1.25 an acre, the original price his ancestors paid. Kayce and his family take a little land section for themselves to live quietly.

Rainwater vows that the land will never be developed and that the Dutton family buried there will be protected. “Your people are buried on that land, and so are mine. It’s sacred, and that’s how we will treat it.” Rainwater says. "So your family forever has a home here."

Rainwater makes the land a wilderness area where nothing can be built, and no motorized vehicles are allowed. Dutton's ancestors are happy with the decision. Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), the doomed narrator of "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883," makes a surprise voice return to bless the decision. "Land cannot be truly 'owned' by people," she says, noting the Duttons were merely stewards.

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) at their new ranch in the "Yellowstone" finale.

Where do Rip and Beth end up in 'Yellowstone'?

Beth recovers from her injuries and meets Rip, who is working on their new ranch in Texas. Her father's death avenged, Beth suggests the two head into town where there's a great new bar totally free of dreaded tourists.

The two head for drinks to celebrate a new life ― and most likely a new series.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Yellowstone' finale: What happened on series finale