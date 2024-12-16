'Yellowstone' finale: What's next in the series? What to know about spinoffs

Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 finale. Stop reading if you don't want to know.

It's a wrap for Season 5 of "Yellowstone" with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) finally receiving the franchise cornerstone funeral the patriarch deserved, many cowboy goodbyes, the death of a key character Attorney General Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) who finally receives tough family justice for his role in his father's death, and the sale of the Yellowstone Ranch.

While the makers appear to have tied loose ends in the final episode of Season 5, the future of "Yellowstone" is still very much unknown. Multiple reports have suggested that the series will continue with a Rip and Beth-focused spinoff, though Paramount, creator Taylor Sheridan, and none of the actors have confirmed whether the series will be returning.

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) at their new ranch in the "Yellowstone" finale.

The "Yellowstone" universe, which debuted in 2018, meanwhile, has expanded with multiple spinoffs, each on a different generation of the Duttons.

While we wait for creators to make an official announcement, here's a look at all the "Yellowstone" spinoffs that have aired or been announced.

We've got room on the couch! Sign up for USA TODAY's Watch Party newsletter for more recaps of your favorite shows.

Big Taylor Sheridan TV questions: Who is 'Lioness'? How is Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone'?

How many 'Yellowstone' spinoffs are there?

There are three known "Yellowstone" spinoffs of which two have aired and one is in production.

'1883'

Tim McGraw as James and Faith Hill as Margaret of the Paramount+ original series "1883."

The prequel series follows James and Margaret Dutton, the great-grandparents of John Dutton, as they flee poverty and travel through the Great Plains – with the help of Shea Brennan (played by Sam Elliott) and his partner, Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) – to seek a better future in America’s promised land, Montana. The series features real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret along with Elliot and Garrett.

Who are the generations of Duttons? Mapping the Dutton Family in 'Yellowstone' and '1883'

'1923'

Helen Mirren as Cara and Harrison Ford as Jacob in the Paramount+ series "1923."

"1923," focuses on Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren), ancestors of the "Yellowstone" Dutton ranch owner and patriarch John Dutton. Jacob is the brother of James Dutton, the settler played by Tim McGraw in "1883." The series explores the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.

"1923," which premiered on Dec. 18, 2022, was "the most-watched Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S. and drew 7.4 million total viewers across Paramount+ and linear previews," the network said in a Feb. 2023 news release, adding the episode was "the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022."

The series will return with Season 2 on Sunday, February 23, on Paramount+.

'1923' Season 1 set to air on TV: Start time, channel, where to watch 'Yellowstone' prequel

'The Madison'

The final episode of "Yellowstone" Season 5 will air on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

A "Yellowstone" spinoff titled "The Madison" is currently in production with three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer, who is starring and executive-producing it, USA TODAY previously reported. In the vein of "1883" and "1923," the series follows New York widow Stacy Clyburn (Pfeiffer), who trades Madison Avenue for the Madison River valley of central Montana. The exact connection to the Dutton clan is unclear. The series will also feature Matthew Fox as an outdoorsy bachelor and Patrick J. Adams. "The Madison" is set to premiere in 2025.

In October 2023, Paramount also announced two spinoff series from Sheridan, "1944" and "2024." However, the network did not provide further updates or information.

How to watch 'Yellowstone,' '1923'

Part 2 of Season 5 of "Yellowstone" is currently not available to stream online.

However, prior seasons of "Yellowstone" are available to stream on Peacock, while "1923" and "1883" are available on Paramount+.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Contributing: Gabe Hauari, Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Yellowstone:' What to know about spinoffs