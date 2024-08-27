'Yellowstone' First Look Week: Kayce and Monica Dutton survive into Season 5 second half

At the end of his three-day vision quest in the "Yellowstone" Season 4 finale, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) told his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille), "I saw the end of us."

The headstrong son of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) may have foreseen the tragedy that unfolded in the first half of "Yellowstone" Season 5 — a car accident that Monica and son Tate (Brecken Merrill) survived but which killed their unborn child, who was to be named John after his grandfather.

Still, Kayce and Monica have overcome the loss, and remain the soft-spoken couple we all root for in the second half of the final "Yellowstone" season, premiering on the Paramount Network Nov. 10 (8 EST/PST). The two are featured with their son Tate (Brecken Merrill) in the second installment of our "Yellowstone" First Look Week at USA TODAY.

In 'Yellowstone' First Look Week Rip and Beth take center stage (exclusive photo)

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton and Luke Grimes as Kacey Dutton in the second half of Season 5 of "Yellowstone."

Kayce had returned to running the Yellowstone ranch as his father stepped into politics and the Montana Governor's office early in Season 5, which arrived in November 2022. But where the events will turn, and how Costner will be written out of "Yellowstone" in the second half, the final episodes of the hit modern Western are a tightly guarded secret.

Why is Kevin Costner leaving 'Yellowstone'?

Grimes, who has a burgeoning country music career of his own, understood Costner's ultimate decision to leave "Yellowstone" after a disagreement exacerbated by his decision to create, direct and star in the Western movie franchise "Horizon: An American Saga," whose second installment was postponed after dismal box office for the first.

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes, from left), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) on "Yellowstone."

“Whatever happened there is unfortunate if it’s changed anything about how ("Yellowstone") was going to unfold,” Grimes told The Independent in April. “I know, he got busy with his movies that were like passion projects. At a certain point, you gotta do what you gotta do, man. You've got to do what you love.”

Asbille paid tribute in the final days of "Yellowstone" shooting, posting a photo showing the famous ranch in her rear-view mirror camera on Instagram last week.

"To all our Y family past and present, I love you forever," Asbille wrote.

Rip (Cole and Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) in "Yellowstone."

Joining Kayce and Monica in the final "Yellowstone" episode will be the other power couple — Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and fiery Dutton daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly).

For a complete "Yellowstone" refresher course, check out Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Labor Day Weekend marathon (starting Friday, 10 EDT/PDT; also streams on Peacock). In the meantime, check out USA TODAY for more "Yellowstone" First Look Week exclusives.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Yellowstone': Kayce and Monica Dutton survive in new 2024 season