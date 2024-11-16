Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser Unpack the ‘Privilege’ of Bringing the Series to an End

It remains to be seen whether the Season 5 finale of Yellowstone will also be the end of the Paramount Network series. (Read why here.) But if the show doesn’t go on, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser tell TVLine that they are satisfied with the way that it rides off into the sunset. “Very,” Reilly adds.

“Beyond that — I’ll speak for myself,” Hauser chimes in, “I would say it’s been a huge accomplishment to be a part of a show like this that took place in an unbelievable setting like Montana and to work with one of the best American writers in the past century.” That would, of course, be co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

Hauser, who’s played rough-hewn Rip Wheeler since Season 1, adds that he’s been grateful to “have the honor to work with Kelly and Luke [Grimes, Kayce] and Wes [Bentley, Jamie] and Gil [Birmingham, Rainwater] and Mo [Brings Plenty, Mo]… the list goes on.”

To have been a part of a drama that has been as impactful as Yellowstone is “a privilege,” says Reilly, who has made Beth Dutton a quotable breakout character. “It’s not lost on any of us.”

In the midseason premiere (recapped here), Beth’s father — Kevin Costner’s John Dutton — was said to have died by suicide. But she knew better and immediately guessed that treacherous adopted brother Jamie was somehow behind the patriarch’s untimely demise.

In Sunday’s episode (airing at 8/7c) and thereafter, Beth and husband Rip pull together to keep the ranch from being torn apart by the machinations of Jamie and Market Equities. “We’re as solid as ever,” Reilly previously told TVLine. “Beth needs Rip this year more than ever.”

Best guesses: Is this really the end of Yellowstone? Or will a continuation happen?

