Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille Preview Kayce and Monica’s Impossible Choices in Season 5, Part 2

There will be no sitting out of the fight for Yellowstone’s Kayce and Monica in Season 5, Part 2 (which kicks off Sunday at 8/7c on Paramount Network). “Unfortunately, this season he has to get involved,” Luke Grimes tells TVLine. “It gets too big, and it gets to a point where he has no choice.

“He’s tried to stay out of all that and kind of be in their world, but,” he adds, “he’s roped in this time in a way he can’t deny. And Monica is supportive, as per usual. Best, most supportive wife ever.”

“Yeah, she’s quite literally building a home” in the East Camp near the reservation, says Kelsey Asbille. “But she trusts Kayce so completely. They’re in this until the end, and she knows the position he’s in. So she wants to contribute in any way she can.”

Does that mean that Monica has made peace with the fact that fighting for her family with Kayce means also fighting for the Dutton family? Not exactly. “I would say it’s a fight for Kayce,” Asbille suggests. “At the end of 5A, John Dutton and her were kind of scheming to find a way to make both work. Because obviously, Kayce has to choose between these two paths.” Therefore, so does she. “Yeah, it’s all for him.”

