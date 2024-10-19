“Yellowstone”'s Luke Grimes and Wife Bianca Welcome First Baby: 'And Then There Were 3'

Grimes' wife Bianca shared a photo of herself and Luke with their new baby on Oct. 17 and had previously revealed the sex of the child in an Oct. 10 post

Kevin Mazur/Getty Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes in 2022.

Luke Grimes is a dad!

The Yellowstone star, 40, and his wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes have welcomed their first baby together, Bianca announced on Instagram on Oct. 10 in a post where she also revealed the sex of the new arrival.

"Welcome to the world little man," she wrote alongside a photograph of herself holding the newborn baby boy in her arms, adding a blue heart emoji. In the snap, Bianca wore a white sweater as she looked off into the distance, while her and Luke's little one slept against her chest in a light blue sleep suit.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, the new mom shared another snap that appeared to be from the same photoshoot, this time showing Luke standing behind her with his arms wrapped around her and their baby boy, whom she again had snuggled against her.

Although neither Bianca or Luke have revealed the exact date their baby boy arrived, the new parents were all smiles in the adorable family shot, which saw mom and baby in the same outfits as Bianca's previous post, while Luke wore a dark green shirt.

"And then there were 3 🫂," Bianca wrote in the caption of her post.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Bianca Grimes and Luke Grimes attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bianca first revealed she was expecting on Aug. 4, sharing a post on Instagram that showed her baby bump.

The mirror selfie featured a silhouette of Bianca posing with her bump out. She captioned the post, "Can't wait to meet you little one ❤️."

The couple's new arrival comes almost six years into their marriage, as Luke and Bianca tied the knot in November 2018.

Back in March, the model shared a selfie of herself and the Yellowstone star as they seemingly prepared for a road trip, bundled up in the cold weather.

"Side by side ❤️," she captioned the sweet photo.

During a conversation with USA TODAY last year, Luke raved about his wife, telling the outlet that the pair will be "together forever."

"I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death. We'll be together forever," he told the outlet. "There's no way I earn it. I do my best. But I'm a flawed big ol' weird-ass man. She's the real angel here."



