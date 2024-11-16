When is 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' returning? Here's what we know so far about Season 2

Following the record-breaking premiere of "Yellowstone Season 5" Part 2 last week, the Duttons are back on everyone's minds.

Fortunately for audiences, the Dutton family saga is not just limited to "Yellowstone." The series has two spinoffs, both wildly popular in their own right, "1883" and "1923."

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan, "1923," is the second "Yellowstone" prequel, following the events of the limited series "1883" (released in 2021). The "1923" prequel "introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob and matriarch Cara," played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren respectively, according to Paramount+.

"The series explores the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," the series synopsis states.

Jacob and Cara Dutton are ancestors of the current-day Yellowstone Dutton ranch owner and patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), while Jacob is the brother of James Dutton, the settler played by Tim McGraw in "1883."

Who are the generations of Duttons? Mapping the Dutton Family in 'Yellowstone'

Helen Mirren as Cara and Harrison Ford as Jacob in the Paramount+ series "1923."

'1923' Season 2 is 'really the second half of the season'

"1923," which premiered on Dec. 18, 2022, was "the most-watched Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S. and drew 7.4 million total viewers across Paramount+ and linear previews," the network said in the Feb. 2023 news release, adding the episode was "the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022."

Season 1 wrapped up with a lot left to be answered, and shortly before the series ended, Paramount+ announced "1923" would be returning for a Season 2.

Sheridan, in a Dec. 2022 interview with Deadline, said Season 2 is "really the second half of the season," and he had no idea what direction the season would be taking when he first started working on it.

"This one is different than '1883' where I had the whole thing blocked out in my head," Sheridan told Deadline. "This one, I had no idea what I was going to do. I just went on a journey myself."

Sheridan said he called the network and told them he needed to "make more episodes to finish this story."

"I need to do this in two blocks," Sheridan said he told the network. "An eight-episode block and a second eight-episode block to wrap this up. I can’t wrap it up in two episodes and do the story justice."

Given Sheridan's comments, it is likely that Season 2 of "1923" would be its swan song. Here's what we know so far about Season 2 including release date and cast.

'Yellowstone' and its many spinoffs: Everything you need to know and how to watch

We've got room on the couch! Sign up for USA TODAY's Watch Party newsletter for more recaps of your favorite shows.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in the Paramount+ series "1923."

Will there be '1923' Season 2?

Yes. Paramount+, in February 2023, announced that the "record-breaking drama series" would return for a Season 2.

Need a break? Play the USA TODAY Daily Crossword Puzzle.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton of the Paramount+ series "1923."

Is there a '1923' Season 2 release date?

Paramount+ has not yet announced when the second season would drop. Season 1 of "1923" premiered in December 2022. However, the network, in a news release, said Season 2 of the series is currently in production.

Filming for the series took place in Austin, Texas, NBC Montana reported in September, before moving to Butte, Montana. Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton in the series, in a post on Instagram Monday, shared a series of photographs with the caption "Butte is best," hinting that he may be shooting for "1923" there.

'1923' Season 2 cast

Tim DeKay as Bob Strafford, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford, Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, and James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr. in the Paramount+ series "1923."

While Paramount Network has not yet released the full cast list for Season 2 of "1923," Season 1 cast members include:

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra Dutton

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Robert Patrick as Sheriff McDowell

Brian Geraghty as Zane

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Aminah Nieves as Teonna

'Yellowstone' universe: How Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren's '1923' Duttons fit in

How to watch '1923' on TV, streaming

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra and Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in the Paramount+ series "1923."

While all 8 episodes of "1923" are available to stream on Paramount+, Paramount Network will air the first season of series on TV beginning Sunday, Dec. 8, immediately after a new episode of "Yellowstone."

The first season of "1923" will air on Paramount Network as per the following schedule:

Dec. 8 - Episode 1

Dec. 15 - Episode 2

Dec. 22 - Episodes 3 & 4

Dec. 29 - Episodes 5 & 6

Jan. 1, 2025 - Episodes 7 & 8

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Contributing: Gabe Hauari, Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: '1923' Season 2: What we know so far about the 'Yellowstone' prequel