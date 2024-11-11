‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 9: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions, From John Dutton’s Violent Exit to Jamie’s Twisted Web

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers from the Season 5, Episode 9 episode of “Yellowstone,” “Desire Is All You Need,” which premiered Sunday, Nov. 10 on Paramount Network.

It’s business as usual on this week’s very normal episode of “Yellowstone” — just kidding, things are totally wild! In real life, new episodes have been delayed since Jan. 1, 2023, and the star of the show, Kevin Costner, quit before filming this second half of season five. Without Costner, patriarch John Dutton has to hit the dusty trail somehow. What will happen to him? Will there be a time jump? Who else will Beth (Kelly Reilly) hit in the face with a brick? Check out all the big moments and burning questions Variety had about the first episode of the back half of season five.

This calm before the storm — a quiet moment on the range with Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) — is making me anxious about what is about to go down.

Reilly is already putting it all on the field, with Beth’s haunting, primal screams setting the tone of this episode.

The crime scene is interesting … There’s more blood than might be expected, but it’s not making a spectacle of John’s death.

This is already some series-best acting from Kayce (Luke Grimes), whose quiet grief is an excellent juxtaposition to Beth’s big feelings.

“It was Jamie” — I think Beth is barking up the right tree by pointing the finger at her other brother, played by Wes Bentley. Then again, maybe she also just saw the “previously on” segment recapping last season?

Jamie’s shady phone call — he’s such a weasel!

“I don’t know what to believe anymore…” — Oh Jamie, your lies are so devious!

Suicide?!? Will anyone believe that?

Wow — Reilly is coming for that Emmy with this performance!

Huh … Costner is still listed first in the acting credits! Do any entertainment lawyers work as hard as his team?

While it’s sad to have Costner go, if this is indeed the beginning of the “Yellowstone” endgame, think about how effective it was to have Logan Roy die well before the “Succession” finale, so that all of the chess pieces had to move around during the final episodes. I could see some juicy drama coming as a result of this.

This jaunty music and “Six Weeks Later” time jump is jarring! Here we go!

Rip (Cole Hauser) being kind to a little boy but then defiant to hippies is an example of red-state humor that warms my city-slicker heart.

Ah, Beth smoking and drinking during her community service, and then getting her hours shortened because she’s such a pain in the ass. Classic Beth, never change, no notes.

Maybe it’s the result of living in a tiny NYC apartment, but the rustic new house Kayce, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Tate (Brecken Merrill) are moving into seems amazing as-is…

I want to learn more about the fixer who Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) hires. What other business ventures do they have? Does the security officer know she’s working somewhere nefarious?

Despite the sex tape, the fixer should be wary of Jamie, who is the wishy-washy-est person on Earth.

Love a cameo from creator Taylor Sheridan … on a horse! Hey Taylor, since you’re at the 6666, when is that spinoff coming out?

Jimmy (Jefferson White) is reunited with his old Yellowstone gang! How sweet — and they’re still giving him shit, albeit moderately more enlightened shit. Growth!

Oof — did we really need a masturbation joke from Gator (Gabriel Guilbeau)?

Loved Walker (Ryan Bingham) waxing poetic on the land that will “forget you ’till you disappear.” While Sheridan is great with soapy twists, he also injects the show with some wonderful language in its quieter moments.

“Yellowstone” is great when they cast real cowboys — look at the character on Billy Klapper’s face!

“When he’s gone, we’re all out of legends, with nobody trying to be the next one.” More great writing, and seems like it could be a theme for this season.

“In 30 years from now, nobody’s going to be doing this. Nobody.” Similarly, Rip lamenting the disappearance of cowboys seems like its signaling creeping dread for upcoming episodes.

Wow, Sarah is ice cold, guzzling champagne in lingerie while Jamie is weeping. Her chaos is a great addition to the series.

Love how rich folks will bring up inheritance tax before a dead body is even in the ground.

Wow, Beth figured out exactly what happened to John very quickly! Her next interaction with Jamie will probably be more painful than a brick to the head…

RIP Billy Klapper — you were a real one!

“You should be scared. I know everything.” Damn, Kayce ends that preview for future episodes with a bang!

Until next week, “Yellowstone” fans!

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

