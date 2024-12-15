‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Part 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

Two years is a long time to wait for the second half of a TV series’ season — but “Yellowstone” is finally back for Season 5, Part 2.

The last episode of Season 5 dropped on New Years Day 2023. Since then, the show lost its lead Kevin Costner – although it’s unclear how his character John Dutton will be written out of the project. What we can expect is Beth and Jamie continuing to be at odds and the ranch facing encroaching problems from multiple borders.

Here is everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for Season 5, Part 2 of “Yellowstone.”

When does “Yellowstone” Season 5, Part 2 come out?

After a nearly two-year break, “Yellowstone” Season 5, Part 2 premiered on Sunday, Nov. 10.

How can I watch “Yellowstone” Season 5, Part 2?

New episodes of “Yellowstone” air at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network.

Are episodes of the new season released weekly or all at once?

“Yellowstone” releases new episodes weekly on the Paramount Network. Once the season is complete it will be available to stream on Peacock with the rest of the series. Here’s a full rundown of the schedule:

Episode 9 – Nov. 10

Episode 10 – Nov. 17

Episode 11 – Nov. 24

Episode 12 – Dec. 1

Episode 13 – Dec. 8

Episode 14 – Dec. 15 (finale)

What is “Yellowstone” Season 5, Part 2 about?

Season 5 of “Yellowstone” finally resumes and the fate of the Dutton Ranch is on the line. Jamie and Beth continue to spar politically as they fight to wrestle control from the other.

Who is in “Yellowstone” Season 5, Part 2?

“Yellowstone” Season 5, Part 2 stars Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser. Kevin Costner starred as John Dutton for four and a half seasons, but left the show in between Part 1 and Part 2 of Season 5.

If you want to know how Costner was written out of the show in the premiere episode, find out here.

Watch the trailer:

