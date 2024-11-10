New 'Yellowstone' is here: Season 5 Part 2 premiere date, time, where to watch

The wait is over. The Duttons are back.

Paramount Network announced in June the second part of Season 5 will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The hit series chronicles the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Kevin Costner played the family patriarch, John Dutton III, before announcing in June he would not return for the second half of Season 5.

"Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park," the series synopsis reads.

Here's what you need to know about the second part of Season 5 of "Yellowstone," including a quick teaser and when it premieres.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 premiere; streaming info

The show is set to return on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network. CBS will also air the premiere at 10 p.m. ET.

You won't be able to stream the "Yellowstone" premiere on Paramount+, the platform announced, and it is not available with any of the service's subscription plans. If you have a login to your TV provider, you can sign in to the Paramount Network and watch the premiere from there.

Prior seasons of "Yellowstone" are streaming on Peacock.

Internationally, the show will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on Nov. 10, the U.K. on Nov. 11 and in Latin America, Brazil and France at a later date.

Behind-the-scenes look at Season 5, Part 2 of 'Yellowstone'

The show's official YouTube channel posted a behind-the-scenes look at how cast and crew prepared for Season 5.

Why did Kevin Costner leave 'Yellowstone'?

"I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning," Costner said in a video posted on his Instagram and social media pages the same day the Paramount Network announced a Nov. 10 premiere date for the final "Yellowstone" episodes.

In an interview the day following his viral video release, Costner told USA TODAY that he was tired of holding out hope for a "Yellowstone" return when asked about the series during his extended media tour promoting his Western film series Horizon.

Media inquiries about John Dutton's return were the "overwhelming question that would occur in almost every interview," said Costner.

"Simply with all the questions that were being asked (about 'Yellowstone'), the longer I thought about that ... I just wanted to say that this is a stepping-off point," said Costner. "Whatever I'd hoped for maybe was not in the cards. I don't want to keep saying, 'Yeah, I hope I can do it.' That's drifted to a place that I don't think is realistic anymore."

Costner said there was not a specific act in his return talks with Paramount Studios and executive producer Taylor Sheridan to spark the impromptu video. He didn't want to hold out for optimism that wasn't there.

"I just wanted to get that done," Costner said of making the video. "I'm not a machine trying to figure this out. But I'm not a person that leaves people high and dry."

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

