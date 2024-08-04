Yellowstone Star Bids Farewell to Series in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Yellowstone‘s Wendy Moniz is saying goodbye to the ranch — for now.

Moniz, who filmed her final scene as Governor Lynelle Perry in the Paramount Network smash on Aug. 1, paid tribute to the soon-to-conclude series in an Instagram caption on Sunday.

“Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few,” she wrote. “What a beautiful experience I’ve had here; just incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many talented, dedicated, and kind people since 2017.

“There’s been a lot to reflect on,” she added, “because this place, with the exceptional people who make it live and breathe, has often felt like a home away from home for me over these last 7 years.”

The series will conclude with Season 5B, which kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 10. The franchise will live on, however, via a number of spinoffs, including, as TVLine learned just last week, The Madison, which is set to star Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams. The contemporary offshoot is rumored to follow wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law’s tragic deaths in a plane crash.

Meanwhile last fall, Paramount Network ordered to series the Yellowstone sequel series 2024, which is expected to feature franchise vets Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes reprising their respective roles of Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler and Kayce Dutton. It seems safe to assume that Moniz could also turn up in 2024, provided, of course, her character makes it out of the OG series alive.

