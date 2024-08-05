“Yellowstone” Star Luke Grimes and Wife Bianca Are Expecting Their First Baby: 'Can't Wait to Meet You'

The actor and model tied the knot in 2018

Bianca Rodrigues/Instagram;Getty Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes and Wife Bianca Are Expecting Their First Child.

Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes are going to be parents!

On Sunday, Aug. 4, Bianca shared a post on Instagram, in which she announced her pregnancy.

Sharing a photo that featured a silhouette of herself posing for a mirror selfie with her bump out, the mom-to-be captioned the post, "Can't wait to meet you little one ❤️."

Luke, 40, and Bianca tied the knot in November 2018.

Back in March — the last time Bianca posted om Instagram — the model shared a selfie of herself and the Yellowstone star as they seemingly prepared for a road trip, bundled up in the cold weather.

"Side by side ❤️," she captioned the sweet photo.

Last year, Luke opened up to PEOPLE about his movie Happiness for Beginners, which he starred in for Netflix alongside The Office alum Ellie Kemper.

During his chat, he revealed that the NBC sitcom was instrumental in the couple's relationship, because, without it, Bianca — who is Brazilian — may have not learned to speak English.

"She moved to the States without knowing a word of English," Luke said. "And when I met her, she had only lived here for two years, but she spoke beautiful, fluent English. I was like, 'How did you learn it so fast?' And she said, 'I watched The Office with subtitles.' "

Amy Sussman/WireImage Bianca Rodriguez and Luke Grimes.

During a conversation with USA TODAY last year, Luke gushed about his wife, telling the outlet that the pair will be "together forever."

"I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death. We'll be together forever," he told the outlet. "There's no way I earn it. I do my best. But I'm a flawed big ol' weird-ass man. She's the real angel here."



Read the original article on People.