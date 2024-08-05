Yellowstone Star Pens an Emotional Goodbye to the Series

After much (much) delay, filming on Yellowstone's final batch of episodes is underway, and with the series set to begin airing its conclusion in November, it's only to be expected that some of the actors are now wrapping up their last appearances on the hit drama.

Over the weekend, Wendy Moniz, who plays Governor Lynelle Perry, posted a message reflecting on her time on the show after filming her final scene last week.

"Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few," she wrote in the caption for a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from her time on the show. "What a beautiful experience I’ve had here; just incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many talented, dedicated, and kind people since 2017.

I completed my last scene August 1st, then recalled having previously shared a gratitude post…looking back, it was on the SAME DATE two years ago." She added, "There’s been a lot to reflect on, because this place, with the exceptional people who make it live and breathe, has often felt like a home away from home over these last 7 years."

In addition to her political role on the show—the legalities of land ownership is perhaps the series's longest running through line—Moniz's Governor Perry has also served as a longtime love interest for John Dutton, the ranching patriarch played by Kevin Costner. With Costner having confirmed he won't return to the series for the much-anticipated second half of season five, Moniz's bow from the show may well relate to some of the season's most hotly debated secrets, including the ultimate fate of John Dutton.

Moniz's heartfelt goodbye comes on the heels of news late last week of a new Yellowstone spin-off series titled The Madison, rumored to star Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams.

The final episodes of Yellowstone will begin airing on November 10, 2024.

