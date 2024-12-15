Yellowstone Stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille Open Up About Their Characters Ahead of the Season Finale

Ahead of the season finale, there's still quite a bit up in the air about the fate the Dutton ranch on Yellowstone—not to mention, lingering questions about whether this week's episode will, in fact, be the end of the series itself. Though we still have a while to wait before those secrets are revealed, stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille, who play husband and wife duo Kayce and Monica Dutton on the series, sat down with T&C to talk about their characters in a new video (watch above.)

“I mean look Kayce’s a better person than me,” Grimes joked about being called by his character's name in real life. “I like him a lot.”

He went on to explain the youngest Dutton sibling's complicated relationship with his family, saying, “Kayce sort of has an okay relationship with everyone. He just sort of like doesn’t get involved as much. Like, he’s not in the Beth-Jamie stuff, he has an okay relationship with his dad. He’s the one in the family I think that just kind of stays out of it, where they’re all just at war constantly, so I got lucky on that front.”

But while Kayce might have dodged the Dutton drama, Asbille reveals that Monica might have more in common with her in-laws than she might like to admit. “I think by the end of this thing, like, Monica’s kind of a secret Dutton after all.” She added, “It’s all for Kayce.”

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have signed on to continue the story of the fan-favorite couple Beth and Rip in their own spinoff series. While Paramount has yet to officially confirm the news, the publication stated that other, unnamed stars from Yellowstone could also be joining the new outing. Considering that Grimes previously told the Hollywood Reporter, "[Kelsey and I] keep saying that if Taylor calls and it’s something he wants to do and it’s something he wants to write, we would absolutely say yes," it may well be that there's more ahead for Kayce and Monica beyond the main series.

