“Yellowstone” Stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Marry in 'Cowboy Black-Tie' Wedding at Texas Family Farm

Greg Doherty/Getty Ryan Bingham (left) and Hassie Harrison

Yellowstone costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have officially tied the knot!

The Western-influenced ceremony and reception, which nods to their characters on the Paramount Network drama series, took place at 34-year-old Harrison's family home in Dallas and, as she told Vogue, was more "heartfelt" than stuffy.

“From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events—but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy and genuine moments with the people we love the most,” she told the outlet. “Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible.”

Ryan Bingham/Instagram Ryan Bingham (left) and Hassie Harrison

“I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace and a soft, blush color palette,” Harrison told Vogue.

As Harrison told the outlet, Nathan Johnson from Gro Floral and Event Design helped her dream come to life.

“Nathan, knowing me for as long as he has, was incredible at this. He intuitively knew which options to present that not only met our vision but elevated it. Honestly, he shaped my dream wedding better than I could have ever imagined," the actress told the publication.

Hassie Harrison/Instagram Ryan Bingham (left) and Hassie Harrison

Harrison also turned to the event's "cowboy black tie" dress code as inspiration for her two wedding dresses: a corseted and beaded gown by Galia Lahav she wore to walk down the aisle, and a short Netta BenShabu — worn with long lace gloves — for the reception.

Meanwhile, Bingham wore a tailored tuxedo by Kiton with custom-made boots by Republic Boots in Texas — and, naturally, a hat, made by American Hat Co.

The bride’s sisters wore custom-designed black dresses by Mackenzie Brittingham.



The wedding weekend began with a “cowboy cocktail welcome night,” Harrison told Vogue, at Dallas' Crescent Club, outfitted with an "old-time Western bar complete with a mariachi band, Texas wildflowers and a great DJ" for the event.

The ceremony itself was designed to mimic Texas's oldest dance hall, Gruene Hall, and included communal style tables and a living greenery wall with the phrase “live the best of this life” across it. The menu was Texas through and through, featuring cornbread, caviar, smoked ribs and corn on the cob.

Hassie Harrison/Instagram Ryan Bingham (left) and Hassie Harrison

In the show, Bingham has played Walker, an ex-con-turned-ranch-hand, since the first season and later became a series regular. Harrison, meanwhile, joined the Yellowstone cast in season 3 as a troublemaking barrel racer named Laramie.

While the two met on the set of the show, their relationship was somewhat serendipitous, as Harrison explained to Vogue.

“Our story is thanks to my mom,” she said. “She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break. I wasn’t there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives. They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common—so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call.”

She continued: “It truly was one of those serendipitous moments that make you realize life has a way of bringing people together at precisely the right time and place."



The actors announced their relationship in the spring of 2023 and purchased a home together in June 2023 for just under $5 million — a four-bedroom, four-bath 4,300-square-foot ranch in Topanga Canyon, right outside of Los Angeles.



