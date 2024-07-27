Yellowstone wolf on solo patrol chased for a mile by coyotes

Pete Thomas
.
.

Yellowstone Wolf Project

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taylor Rabe ⚯͛ (@taylorlrabe)

–Image courtesy of Taylor Rabe

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Yellowstone wolf on solo patrol chased for a mile by coyotes

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories