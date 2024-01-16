Yemen airstrikes - live: US seizes first batch of Iran weapons bound for Houthis since Red Sea attacks began

US naval forces have seized the first batch of Iranian weapons components bound for Houthi rebels since the militant group began its Red Sea attacks late last year.

US Central Command, which oversees the Middle East, said US Navy Seals, supported by helicopters and drones, conducted a night-time seizure of a vessel off the coast of Somalia, south of Yemen. They said it had been illegally transporting weapons parts to the Houthis.

A statement said propulsion and guidance systems, as well as warheads for medium range ballistic and anti-ship cruise missiles, were among the items seized. Air defence components were also seized.

“Initial analysis indicates these same weapons have been employed by the Houthis to threaten and attack innocent mariners on international merchant ships transiting in the Red Sea,” the statement read.

Iran has a history of supporting Yemeni Houthis - and it has long been suspected that they have been doing so for the rebels' latest round of attacks - but these US finding amounts to the first pieces of evidence it its involvement since last Noevmber.

08:27

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization early on Tuesday received a report of a small craft circling a vessel in the Red Sea about 57 nautical miles northwest of Eritrea’s Assab.

Vessel and crew were reported safe and are proceeding to their next port after security personnel on the ship “fired warning shots and small craft departed,” UKMTO said in an advisory note.

Yemen‘s Iranian-backed Houthi militants have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza. Various shipping lines have suspended operations, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

The Houthi movement will expand its targets in the Red Sea region to include U.S. ships, an official from the Iran-allied group said on Monday, as it vowed to keep up attacks after U.S. and British strikes on its sites in Yemen.

11:31

US naval forces in the Arabian Sea have seized illegal Iranian missile parts believed to be bound for the Houthis in a major first raid since the latest spate of rebel attacks.

US Central Command reported they had conducted an overnight operation off the coast of Somalia, just south of Yemen.

US Navy Seals, supported by helicopters and drones, “executed a complex boarding of the dhow (ship)”, on 11 January, according to a CentCom statement.

A statement read: “Seized items include propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), as well as air defense associated components.

“Initial analysis indicates these same weapons have been employed by the Houthis to threaten and attack innocent mariners on international merchant ships transiting in the Red Sea.”

The findings mark the first materiel pieces of evidence linking Iran to the latest round of Houthi attacks, which began in November. The Yemeni rebels have been targeting commercial vessels heading northward through the Red Sea.

USCENTCOM Seizes Iranian Advanced Conventional Weapons Bound for Houthis



On 11 January 2024, while conducting a flag verification, U.S. CENTCOM Navy forces conducted a night-time seizure of a dhow conducting illegal transport of advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi… pic.twitter.com/yg4PuTZBh7 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 16, 2024

Qatari PM says ending the war in Gaza is only way to stop Houthi attacks

11:00

Military strikes will not contain attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea, but an end to the war in Gaza will, Qatar’s prime minister said on Tuesday during the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani described the current regional situation as a “recipe for escalation everywhere” and said Qatar believes that defusing the conflict in Gaza will stop the escalation on other fronts.

“We need to address the central issue, which is Gaza in order to get everything else defused...if we are just focusing on the symptoms and not treating the real issues, (solutions) will be temporary,” he said.

Conflict has spread to parts of Middle East since the war between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas began on 7 October, with groups allied to Iran carrying out attacks in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group has since November been attacking vessels in the Red Sea, part of a route that accounts for about 12 percent of the world’s shipping traffic, in what they say is an effort to support Palestinians in the war with Israel.

US and British forces have responded by carrying out dozens of air and sea strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen since Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed said US and British attacks create “a high risk of further escalation and further expansion of” the conflict.

“We always prefer diplomacy over any military resolutions,” he said.

Without a viable, sustainable two-state solution in Israel and Palestine, the international community will be unwilling to finance the reconstruction of Gaza, Sheikh Mohammed said.

“The bigger picture cannot be ignored,” he said, urging the international community to require Israel to agree to a time-bound, irreversible pathway to a two-state solution.

“We cannot leave this just at the hand of the Israelis,” he said.

Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (C), Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, speaks during a panel session at the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum

10:30

Rishi Sunak warned that his government remains “prepared to back our words with actions”, as Houthi missile attacks continued against ships in the Red Sea despite last week’s airstrikes against the rebels in Yemen.

The prime minister’s defiant statement in the Commons on Monday – suggesting he was prepared to sanction further strikes if necessary – came shortly after a missile struck a US-owned ship off the coast of Yemen.

Earlier, defence secretary Grant Shapps said Britain will “wait and see” before deciding to launch any fresh strikes – but also warned that if Houthi attacks don’t stop “we will then have to take the decisions that need to be taken”.

Houthi attacks have taken heavy toll on Yemen’s economy, says vice president

10:00

Months of Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea have taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s economy, the country’s vice president has said.

Since last November, Houthi rebels have launched nearly 30 attacks from western Yemen, an area of the country they wrested from the Yemeni government in the summer of 2014.

In response, a US-led naval coalition has been stationed in the Red Sea nearby and has launched multiple attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen.

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, Yemen’s vice president and head of the Southern Transitional Council, a group backed by the United Arab Emirates, said the conflict is having a hugely detrimental effect on the country.

Mr Zubaidi said the turmoil created by the Houthis was affecting an economy that had already taken a beating during the militant group’s war against the Saudi Arabia-led coalition, which includes the government and has been waged for eight years.

The Houthis have vowed to expand its targets in the Red Sea region to include US ships, an official from the group said on Monday, after the US and British strikes last week.

Houthi fighters and tribesmen stage a rally against the US and the UK strikes on Houthi-run military sites near Sanaa, Yemen

Qatari PM: US/British attacks will not contain Yemen's Houthis without diplomatic efforts

09:31

US and British military strikes will not contain the attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea without diplomatic efforts, Qatar’s prime minister said on Tuesday during the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said Qatar believes that defusing the conflict in Gaza will stop the escalation on other fronts, adding that the current regional situation is a “recipe for escalation everywhere”.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani speaks during a session of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum

09:05 , Tom Watling

The US and the UK have carried out military strikes with aircraft, ships and missiles against targets linked to the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The attacks came after the Houthis launched their largest attack yet on Red Sea shipping, one of 27 such assaults since 19 November.

Officials said that 21 missiles and drones were fired at warships and commercial vessels near the Bab al-Mandab Strait early last week, the southern bottleneck of the Red Sea, with US and UK warships blowing them out of the sky.

07:47

Tensions in the Middle East have risen after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels began striking at ships passing through the Red Sea in December.

The Islamist group claims it began striking a narrow strip of sea between Yemen and east Africa, which is a key international trade route, in a bid to end Israel’s air and ground offensive against Hamas.

In retaliation, Britain and the US launched air strikes across Yemen against Houthi forces. President Joe Biden called the strikes a “direct response” to an onslaught of attacks on Red Sea ships which “jeopardised trade, and threatened freedom of navigation”.

Mr Sunak said the action was “necessary and proportionate”.

07:20

US and British forces launched airstrikes against dozens of targets across Yemen on January 11 in retaliation for months of attacks by the country’s Houthi movement on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea.

Those attacks, launched by the Iran-backed group in response to Israel’s war in Gaza, have wrought havoc on international shipping and drawn the US and its allies into a regional conflict.

The Pentagon said 60 targets were hit using more than 150 precision-guided munitions.

06:25

Would the US and the UK be prepared to put boots on the ground in Yemen (as Boris Johnson proposed)?

Will a prolonged air campaign be enough to paralyse the Iran-backed Houthis? T

here are many difficult questions left to answer over the Middle East’s latest hotspot, warns Kim Sengupta.

Houthi rebels vow to expand attacks on US and UK vessels in Red Sea

06:16

The Yemeni Houthi movement will expand its targets to include US ships, an official from the Iran-allied group said on Monday.

“The ship doesn’t necessarily have to be heading to Israel for us to target it; it is enough for it to be American,” Nasruldeen Amer, a spokesperson for the Houthis, told Al Jazeera.

“The United States is on the verge of losing its maritime security.”

Mr Amer also said British and American ships had become “legitimate targets” due to the strikes launched by the two countries on Yemen last week.

Attacks on ships since October by the Houthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, have hit commerce and alarmed major powers in a regional escalation of Israel’s more than three-month war with Hamas militants in Gaza.

Hizb ut-Tahrir should be branded terrorist organisation - Home Sec

05:27

The international Islamist political group Hizb ut-Tahrir should be banned as a terrorist organisation, the Home Secretary said, as he branded it “antisemitic” and warned it “promotes and encourages terrorism”.

James Cleverly’s proposal will be debated in Parliament this week and, if approved, the ban would come into force on Friday making Hizb ut-Tahrir the 80th organisation to be proscribed in the UK.

Founded in 1953, Hizb ut-Tahrir is a pan-Islamic fundamentalist group which has been banned in several Arab and Asian countries, including China, as well as in Germany. Austria banned symbols of the group in 2021.

With headquarters in Lebanon, the group also operates in at least 32 countries including the UK, United States, Canada and Australia, with a “long-term goal of establishing a Caliphate ruled under Islamic law”, the Home Office said.

Mr Cleverly said: “Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling October 7 attacks.

“Proscribing this terrorist group will ensure that anyone who belongs to and invites supports for them will face consequences. It will curb Hizb ut-Tahrir’s ability to operate as it currently does.”

The group had described Hamas as “heroes” – which “constitutes promoting and encouraging terrorism” – and has a “history of praising and celebrating attacks against Israel and attacks against Jews more widely”, the Home Office said.

Footage showed several men shouting 'jihad' at the march organised by Hizb ut-Tahrir

Houthis say UK and US ships legitimate targets after strikes

04:27

Houthi rebels said they would expand their targets to include US and British ships as an anti-ship ballistic missile struck a US container ship about 100 miles off the Gulf of Aden, the US military confirmed.

The attack on the Gibraltar Eagle, later claimed by the Houthis, further escalates tensions gripping the Red Sea after American-led strikes on the rebels.

British and American ships had become “legitimate targets”, Nasruldeen Amer, a spokesman for the Houthis, told Al Jazeera on Monday evening.

“The ship doesn’t necessarily have to be heading to Israel for us to target it, it is enough for it to be American,” said Mr Amer.

“The United States is on the verge of losing its maritime security.”

The Houthis have previously said they would only target Israeli ships or those en route to Israel.

Houthi fighters and tribesmen stage a rally against the U.S. and the U.K. strikes on Houthi-run military sites near Sanaa

UK’s maritime agency reports incident off Eritrea's Assab

04:05

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation has advised vessels to transit with caution after a vessel reported being encircled in the Red Sea earlier today.

A small craft circled a vessel in the Red Sea about 57 nautical miles northwest of Eritrea’s Assab, forcing the ship to fire warning shots.

The vessel and crew were reported safe and are proceeding to their next port after security personnel on the ship “fired warning shots and small craft departed,” UKMTO said in an advisory note.

03:27

The shadow cabinet is more deeply divided than it appears. Labour is still subject to less media scrutiny than the Conservatives, despite the widespread assumption that Keir Starmer will become prime minister this year.

Most Labour MPs are also more disciplined than most Tory MPs because they can feel election victory within their grasp, whereas the Tories are either fed up or have given up, and so are happier to be rude about each other in private and in public.

As ever in politics, Labour’s divisions are a mixture of the personal and the ideological, and foreign policy is one of the hidden fractures threatening the foundations of an incoming government.

US-led strike on houthis ‘one more terrible consequence’ of Gaza war, UN aid chief says

03:25

United Nations’ aid chief Martin Griffiths said that US-led strikes in Yemen are a “serious consequence” of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Mr Griffths said he is not blaming any side but it is disappointing to see the prospect of peace in Yemen “snatched away” from people, according to CNN.

“But it’s one more terrible consequence. And it is a really serious consequence of the war in Gaza,” he said.

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy HQ' in Iraq

03:01

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards fired a number of ballistic missiles at the “spy headquarters” of Israel in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, according to Iranian state media.

“In response to the recent atrocities of the Zionist regime, causing the killing of commanders of the Guards and the Axis of Resistance ... one of the main Mossad espionage headquarters in Iraq’s Kurdistan region was destroyed with ballistic missiles,” the guards said in a statement.

The elite force vowed to avenge the “last drops of martyrs’ blood”, referring to the killing of three members of the Guards in Syria last month, including a senior Guards commander, who had served as military advisers there.

The forces also “fired a number of ballistic missiles in Syria and destroyed the perpetrators of terrorist operations” in Iran, including the Islamic State.

The US State Department condemned the attacks near Erbil, calling them “reckless”.

But officials said no US facilities were targeted and there were no US casualties.

02:27

The US and the UK have carried out military strikes with aircraft, ships and missiles against targets linked to Houthis in Yemen,

The attacks came after the Houthis launched their largest attack on Red Sea shipping, one of 27 such assaults since 19 November.

Officials said that 21 missiles and drones were fired at warships and commercial vessels near the Bab al-Mandab Strait earlier this week, the southern bottleneck of the Red Sea, with US and UK warships blowing them out of the sky.

Here is what we know so far:

Houthi site damage before and after US-led airstrikes captured by satellite

01:43

New satellite images show the before and after of the Houthi sites hit by US-led airstrikes, which come as the group continually disrupt cargo in the Red Sea.

The Houthis claim to be targeting Red Sea vessels which are either owned by or heading to Israel, in support for Hamas in Gaza.

The group have already promised both the UK and US will face ‘retaliation’ for this week’s strikes, which they say has killed five and injured at least six.

PM accused of using ‘Islamophobic trope’ on Labour MP

00:27

Rishi Sunak has been accused of using an “Islamophobic trope” after he asked Labour’s Zarah Sultana to “call on Hamas and the Houthis to de-escalate the situation”.

Ms Zultana posted on X: “This is an Islamophobic trope – as if by being Muslim, I am responsible for Hamas and the Houthis – and then Tory MP Andrew Percy says: ‘Too many people give a free pass to the terrorists who perpetrated the worst murder of Jews *and we’ve just seen an example of that’

“Implying I had just “given a free pass to the terrorists”, which is categorically untrue – I’ve repeatedly condemned the October 7 attack – and again is an Islamophobic trope: without any grounds, suggesting I am supportive of Hamas.

“I then made a Point of Order, highlighting what he had said. Percy replied saying he hadn’t said that – you can see for yourself in the video – and that he “wouldn’t engage in this silliness”. So that’s x2 Islamophobic tropes + 1 gaslighting?

“Just another day as a Muslim MP.”

US ‘warned about Houthi danger’ - Yemen official claims

Monday 15 January 2024 23:27

The US was warned about the dangers Houthi rebels posed to the Middle East before Israel’s war with Hamas but “they didn’t do anything”.

Vice president of Yemen’s UN-recognised government Aidarus al-Zubaidi said he met with American and British officials in September and told them that the Iran-backed militant group was rearming during a pause in fighting in its war with a coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

“They wrote everything down,” he said. “They didn’t do anything.

Iran strike not on US Consulate in Erbil - US official

Monday 15 January 2024 22:35

US officials told Reuters that no American facilities have been impacted by missile strikes in Erbil, two U.S. officials said as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards took credit for a strike near Iraq’s northern city of Erbil.

There were no US injuries in the strike and officials declined further comment.

Explosions were heard in an area some 40km northeast of Erbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, local sources said, in an area near the U.S. consulate as well as civilian residences.

Iran Revolutionary Guard claim to have destroyed ‘espionage headquarters of Israel’s Mossad'

Monday 15 January 2024 22:26

They have now claimed it destroyed with ballistic missiles the “espionage headquarters of Israel’s Mossad in Iraq’s Kurdistan”, Fars news agency reports.

Iranian sources are also reporting the attack in the City of Erbil.

The revolutionary guards also said they had launched missile attacks against the “perpetrators of terrorist operations in the Islamic Republic - particularly the Islamic State” in Syria, state media reports.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted the Islamic State in Syria in response to a deadly attack carried out by ISIS near the grave of former IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani, Iranian state media reports.

The strikes in Aleppo, Syria take place around the same time as reported IRGC strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan. The targets of those strikes have not yet been confirmed.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say they have attacked ‘espionage centers’ in Iraq’s Erbil

Monday 15 January 2024 21:54

Iran’s revolutionary guards said they have attacked “espionage centers and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups” in Iraq’s Erbil, Iranian state media said on Monday.

The Erbil airport stopped air traffic after explosions were heard above the city, three Iraqi security sources told Reuters.

Israel denies Hamas claims hostages were killed by their airstrike

Monday 15 January 2024 21:20

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas aired a new video on Monday showing what it said were the bodies of two Israeli hostages, and Israel’s military said that while it was examining the footage, there was serious concern regarding the hostages’ fate.

Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said: “They were not shot by our forces. That is a Hamas lie. The building in which they were held was not a target and it was not attacked by our forces,” Hagari told reporters.

“We don’t attack a place if we know there may be hostages inside,” he said, adding that areas nearby had been targeted.”

Hamas releases video appearing to show dead bodies of two Israeli hostages

Labour leader says UK response to Houthi attacks was ‘proportionate and necessary'

Monday 15 January 2024 20:25

Sir Keir Starmer has again repeated his support for the British airstrikes on Houthi targets ordered by Rishi Sunak.

Rishi Sunak has defended his decision not to consult Parliament before approving RAF airstrikes against Houthi rebels, amid pleas to avoid escalation across the Middle East.

The Prime Minister said sometimes there is a need to act “decisively” and the Government must have the power to act in such emergencies.

He added he did not take such decisions “lightly” and Parliament is responsible for holding him to account for them.

I strongly condemn the Houthi attacks that are targeting commercial ships of all nationalities.



The UK's response was proportionate and necessary.



Labour will always stay resolute in the face of aggression which threatens global security. pic.twitter.com/Sn5y96QaHA — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 15, 2024

Hamas releases video appearing to show dead bodies of two Israeli hostages

Monday 15 January 2024 20:00

Hamas has claimed that two of three hostages have been killed by an Israeli missile strike after a teaser video was released showing them.

The terror group appeared to show the dead bodies of two Israeli hostages Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, on Monday after warning Israel they might be killed if it did not stop its bombardment of Gaza.

It also showed a third Israeli hostage, Noa Argamani, 26, speaking under duress said the two were killed by “our own IDF strikes,” referring to the Israeli military.

Hamas releases video appearing to show dead bodies of two Israeli hostages

Eagle Gibraltar performs U-Turn at time of attack

Monday 15 January 2024 19:03

Eagle Gibraltar was carrying steel when it was attacked, according to her owners.

The ship is owned by Eagle Bulk, a firm based in Stamford, Connecticut, in the US, and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

In a statement, the company acknowledged the strike and said it caused “limited damage to a cargo hold but (the ship) is stable and is heading out of the area”.

“All seafarers onboard the vessel are confirmed to be uninjured,” the firm said. “The vessel is carrying a cargo of steel products. Eagle Bulk management is in close contact with all relevant authorities concerning this matter.”

The US military’s Central Command acknowledged the strike, blaming the Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Satellite-tracking data showed the Eagle Gibraltar had been bound for the Suez Canal, but rapidly turned around at the time of the attack.

(Reuters)

UK will ‘back words with actions’, says Sunak as Houthis strike US-owned ship off Yemen coast

Monday 15 January 2024 18:56

Rishi Sunak warned that his government remains “prepared to back our words with actions”, as Houthi missile attacks continued against ships in the Red Sea despite last week’s air strikes against the rebels in Yemen.

The prime minister’s defiant statement in the Commons on Monday – suggesting he was prepared to sanction further strikes if necessary – came shortly after a missile struck a US-owned ship off the coast of Yemen.

Adam Forrest reports:

UK will ‘back words with actions’, says Sunak as Houthis strike US-owned ship

More details of seatch for two SEALs that fell into Gulf of Aden

Monday 15 January 2024 18:17

Two US Navy SEALs are still missing after falling into rough seas on a mission to board a vessel carrying components for medium-range Iranian ballistic missiles headed for Somalia, a U.S. defence official said Monday.

The official said crew on the dhow, which did not have a country flag, were planning to transfer the missile parts, including warheads and engines, to another boat off the coast of Somalia.

The Navy recognised the boat as one with a history of transporting illegal weapons from Iran to Somalia, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details not made public.

The SEALs were on the USS Lewis B. Puller, a Navy expeditionary sea base vessel, and travelled in small special operations combat craft driven by naval special warfare crew to get to the boat. As they were boarding it in rough seas, around 8 p.m. local time, one SEAL got knocked off by high waves and a teammate went in after him. Both are missing.

The weapons were confiscated, and the boat was sunk, a routine procedure that usually involves blowing open holes in the hull.

US officials have said that the waters in the Gulf of Aden are warm, and Navy SEALs are trained for such emergencies.

Houthi say UK ships now being targeted after Yemen strikes

Monday 15 January 2024 17:43

The Yemeni Houthi movement will expand its targets to include U.S. ships, an official from the Iran-allied group said on Monday.

“The ship doesn’t necessarily have to be heading to Israel for us to target it; it is enough for it to be American,” Nasruldeen Amer, a spokesperson for the Houthis, told Al Jazeera.

“The United States is on the verge of losing its maritime security.”

Amer also said British and American ships had become “legitimate targets” due to the strikes launched by the two countries on Yemen last week.

Attacks on ships since October by the Houthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, have hit commerce and alarmed major powers in a regional escalation of Israel’s more than three-month war with Hamas militants in Gaza.

In the latest apparent attack, a U.S.-owned bulk carrier was reportedly struck by a missile near Yemen’s port of Aden, causing a fire in a hold but no injuries on board, according to British Maritime Security firm Ambrey.

Monday 15 January 2024 17:38

The US and the UK have carried out military strikes with aircraft, ships and missiles against targets linked to Houthis in Yemen.

Strikes in Yemen were a 'last resort', Sunak insists

Monday 15 January 2024 16:50

Strikes in Yemen were a “last resort” designed to “restore stability” in the region, Rishi Sunak said on Monday (15 January).

The prime minister’s comments came after the RAF joined US allies in targeting Houthi locations last week as part of allied efforts to ensure international cargo vessels can freely navigate the vital shipping route in the Red Sea.

The Iran-backed militants who support Gaza ruler Hamas in the Palestinian group’s war against Israel, claims it targeted ships with links to Tel Aviv.

“It was a last resort. It came after the end of exhaustive diplomatic activity including a UN Security Council,” Mr Sunak said.

Strikes in Yemen were a ‘last resort’, Sunak insists

Operator of vessel struck by ‘unidentified projectile’ release statement

Monday 15 January 2024 16:37

The owners of the Gibraltar Eagle say the cargo vessel was hit by an “unidentified projectile” while sailing off the Gulf of Aden.

Her US operator Eagle Bulk Shipping said in a statement: “As a result of the impact, the vessel suffered limited damage to a cargo hold but is stable and is heading out of the area.

“All seafarers onboard the vessel are confirmed to be uninjured. The vessel is carrying a cargo of steel products.”

Rishi Sunak ‘linking strikes on Houthi with Gaza gives ammunition enemy’

Monday 15 January 2024 16:33

Labour MP Apsana Begum told the Commons that a recent poll showed a majority of the British public “want a ceasefire in Israel-Gaza”, adding: “Yet last week the Government launched air strikes in the Red Sea in escalation of the situation in the Middle East.”

She asked about the case for a vote in Parliament and if the Prime Minister believes the Government has “any duty towards the British public” and MPs when taking such decisions.

The Prime Minister said: “The Leader of the Opposition made the point in his remarks, rightly, that we needed to make sure that malign actors elsewhere would not try and distort what we have done for their own purposes.

“But I would gently say to (Ms Begum) to conflate and link our action against the Houthis with the situation in Israel-Gaza just gives ammunition to our enemies who would seek to make things worse in the region.

“We have acted in self-defence… and separately we will of course work very hard to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza and to try and bring about the sustainable ceasefire that we all of course want to see.”

Lack of MPs’ approval for strikes ‘regrettable’, says Lib Dem leader

Monday 15 January 2024 16:19

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey told the Commons that his party supports the strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen – but said the lack of a vote beforehand was “regrettable”.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn also asked Rishi Sunak how far he is willing to go if the Houthis continue to attack the shipping lane – warning against “further escalation”.

Mr Flynn said parliament “should have been recalled” after the strikes – urging the Tory leader to “do better”.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts went further. She asked him to explain to seafarers “how dropping bombs will lead to a de-escalation of a situation which is already endangering their safety”.

What will Sunak do if there are more Houthi attacks, asks Starmer

Monday 15 January 2024 16:04

Keir Starmer has told the Commons that Labour supports the government’s “limited and targeted” strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen – but posed four questions for Rishi Sunak.

The Labour leader said the Houthi attacks were “unacceptable” and if left unaddressed could lead to a rise in the cost of essential food for the poorest countries.

He asked Mr Sunak how confident he was that his objectives had been met, what he do if there were more attacks and what he would do to build the support of the international community.

Sir Keir also asked whether Mr Sunak followed the convention that MPs should vote on military intervention if it became a sustained campaign.

“Scrutiny is not the enemy of strategy. While we back the action taken last week, these strikes still do bring risk. We must avoid escalation across the Middle East.”

(PA)

Rishi Sunak says ‘no evidence of civilian casualties’ after strikes on Houthi in Yemen

Monday 15 January 2024 16:00

Rishi Sunak says strikes on Houthi rebels unrelated to Gaza

Monday 15 January 2024 15:51

The UK’s participation in air strikes against Houthi rebels was “completely unrelated” to the Israel-Gaza conflict and Yemen’s civil war, Rishi Sunak told the Commons.

The Prime Minister said: “We shouldn’t fall for their (the Houthis’) malign narrative that this is about Israel and Gaza. They target ships from around the world.

“And we continue to work towards a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and to get more aid to civilians. We also continue to support a negotiated settlement in Yemen’s civil war.

“But I want to be very clear that this action is completely unrelated to those issues.

“It is a direct response to the Houthis’ attacks on international shipping.”

Rishi Sunak says attacks on Houthi rebels are 'self defence'

Monday 15 January 2024 15:49

Rishi Sunak has been updating the House of Commons on the strikes on Houthi targets.

The Prime Minister said UK airstrikes on Yemen destroyed 13 Houthi targets, adding: “The threats to shipping must cease.

“Illegally detained vessels and crews must be released. And we remain prepared to back our words with actions.”

He added he believed there had been no civilian casualties.

The prime minister said Iran-backed Houthi militants launched over 25 “illegal and unacceptable attacks” on commercial shipping in the Red Sea since 19 November.

“They mounted a direct attack against British and American warships. They fired on our ships and our sailors. It was the biggest attack on the Royal Navy for decades. And so we acted.”

(House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire/PA Images)

Pictured: $20m cargo ship Eagle Gibraltar struck by missile

Monday 15 January 2024 15:34

#Breaking: The Eagle Gibraltar, owned by Eagle Bulk in Connecticut, (not Israeli owned) was hit by a Houthi-fired missile off Yemen's coast, causing a fire onboard but no casualties. pic.twitter.com/WrxlH82Gx7 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 15, 2024

US-owned container ship hit by missile named as Gibraltar Eagle

Monday 15 January 2024 15:23

The US has revealed the name of their container ship struck by a missile they claim came from a Houthi position.

US Central Command posted on X that Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen striking the M/V Gibraltar Eagle at 4pm local time.

The ship is owned by Eagle Bulk, a Stamford, Connecticut-based firm traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

The ship has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey.

On Jan. 15 at approximately 4 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned and operated container ship. The ship has… pic.twitter.com/gixEMaUiVT — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 15, 2024

Houthis fired three missiles at US-owned carrier - security firm claims

Monday 15 January 2024 15:15

Maritime security company Ambrey said three missiles were launched by Houthis with two failing to reach the sea.

Ambrey added that the impact reportedly caused a fire in a hold, but that the bulker remained seaworthy with no injuries on board.

Authorities have issued a warning to other boats in the Red Sea region.

Live: Rishi Sunak speaks to parliament about strikes on Houthi forces in Yemen

Monday 15 January 2024 15:14

Locals reporting an explosion close to Yemen airport

Monday 15 January 2024 15:08

Eyewitnesses have told Reuters that an explosion has been heard in the Yemeni city of Hodeida.

It is unclear what is behind the explosion but locals heard it came from close to the city’s airport.

Vessel hit by missile is US-owned carrier

Monday 15 January 2024 14:58

British security company Ambrey has claimed the vessel hit is a US-owned bulk-carrier.

It caused a fire in the hold of the Marshall Islands flagged ship. The vessel remained seaworthy and no injuries are reported, so far.

It is still unclear who is behind the strike.

The attack comes less than a day after Yemen’s Houthi rebels fired an anti-ship cruise missile towards an American destroyer in the Red Sea.

The company “assessed the attack to have targeted US interests in response to US military strikes on Houthi military positions in Yemen”, Ambrey said, adding that the vessel was “assessed to not be Israel-affiliated”.

Breaking: Vessel ‘hit by missile from above’ - master says

Monday 15 January 2024 14:31

A vessel has reported being struck by a missile on its side as it sailed 95 miles southeast of Yemen’s port city of Aden.

The UKMTO says that the captain of a boat has claimed his vessel was “hit from above by a missile”.

So far it is not clear who is behind the strike but authorities are investigating.

Other vessels are being urged to proceed with caution and report any suspicious activity.

Sunak must tell us if he plans more strikes against Houthis, says Starmer

Monday 15 January 2024 14:16

Rishi Sunak should say if it is proposing further action against Houthi rebels and “set out the case for doing so”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader said the merits of more military intervention would have to be considered on a “case-by-case” basis.

Speaking to broadcasters on a visit to north London, Sir Keir said Labour supports the action against Houthi, and accepted that sometimes when “urgent operational issues” arise it is “not possible” to have a vote in parliament.

Sir Keir drew a distinction between urgent “one-off” operations and a “sustained campaign”, which he said would “require more process in parliament”.

The Labour leader said the merits of more military intervention would have to be considered on a "case-by-case" basis

Monday 15 January 2024 13:50 , Tom Watling

Monday 15 January 2024 13:50

The attacks came after the Houthis launched their largest attack on Red Sea shipping, one of 27 such assaults since 19 November.

Officials said that 21 missiles and drones were fired at warships and commercial vessels near the Bab al-Mandab Strait earlier this week, the southern bottleneck of the Red Sea, with US and UK warships blowing them out of the sky.

Mapped: How the US and UK attacks on Houthi rebels took place and what weapons were used?

Monday 15 January 2024 13:20

After two months of continual Iran-backed Houthi attacks on commercial vessels, the US and the UK have launched more than 100 strikes against the militant group’s positions across western Yemen.

Huge explosions were seen in Yemeni cities including Sana’a and Hodeidah in the early hours of Friday, with the US military saying 60 strikes were launched against 16 sites linked to the Houthis’ military operations.

Below, The Independent looks at how the attacks unfolded and what weapons were used in the strikes.

How did the US and UK attacks on Houthi rebels happen and what weapons were used?

Attacks on Israeli ships in Red Sea will continue after US strikes -Houthi official

Monday 15 January 2024 12:50

The chief negotiator for Yemen’s Houthis said on Monday that the group’s position has not changed since US-led air strikes on Yemen and warned attacks on ships headed to Israel will continue.

“Attacks to prevent Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of the occupied Palestine will continue,” Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters.

He added that the group’s demands are still for an end of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, and allowing humanitarian aid to the north and south of the strip.