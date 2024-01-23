Houthis claim latest US-UK Yemen strikes won’t go unanswered as Israel says 21 soldiers killed in Gaza - live

Houthi rebels have vowed that the latest round of US and UK strikes against them in Yemen will no go unanswered - as their allies Hamas killed nearly two dozen Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

The US launched their eighth attack on Houthi positions in western Yemen overnight, firing up to 30 munitions. UK defence secretary Grant Shapps said four Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoons were involved in the strikes.

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi’s supreme revolutionary committee wrote on X, after the joint strikes by the US and the UK: “Trust well that every operation and every aggression against our country will not be without a response”.

It comes as 21 soldiers have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the deadliest attack on Israel’s forces since the 7 October Hamas raid that triggered the war, the military has said.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the soldiers but vowed to press ahead with the offensive until "absolute victory" over Hamas was achieved.

The soldiers were killed after a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank stationed next to two buildings being prepared for demolition. The area was packed with explosives.

UK and US launch fresh airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

Cameron: Strikes show UK ‘backs up words with action’

Houthi leader promises ‘response’ to latest airstrikes

UK defence secretary says latest round of airstrikes ‘deal another blow’ to Houthis

MoD says four Royal Air Force Typhoons and two Voyager tankers used in joint airstrikes against Houthis

Tory minister: Latest strikes are ‘not just a one off’

Huw Merriman has said the latest air strikes in the Red Sea will “not just be a one-off” if the Houthis continue to attack cargo ships in the region.

Asked on Sky News if he could rule out the UK joining in with further military action against the rebel militant group in Yemen, Mr Merriman said: “Of course not. We will always back up our words with action.

“But this action again demonstrates that this would not just be a one-off if the Houthis continue.

“That would be the wrong thing to do. For us to take action and then the Houthis respond, and then we do nothing, would send out the completely wrong signal.

“So, this demonstrates that we will be tough and we will take all measures required against the Houthis to protect international shipping and protect the lives of those who operate those ships.”

Who are Yemen’s Houthis and why are they attacking ships in the Red Sea?

Yemen’s Shia Houthis are part of Iran’s ‘axis of resistance’ dedicated to the destruction of Israel. How are they linked to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, and why are they attacking western ships now?

Who are Yemen’s Houthis and why are they attacking ships in the Red Sea?

Lord Cameron: ‘We back our words and warnings with action’

Lord Cameron has again condemned Houthi attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea, warning that Britain will “continue” to degrade the rebel group’s capabilities.

The foreign secretary said: “Since we last took action 10 days ago, there have been over 12 attacks on shipping by the Houthis in the Red Sea.

“These attacks are illegal, unacceptable. And what we’ve done again is send the clearest possible message that we will continue to degrade their ability to carry out these attacks - while sending the clearest possible message that we back our words and our warnings with action.”

MoD says four Royal Air Force Typhoons and two Voyager tankers used in joint airstrikes against Houthis

The UK and the US launched fresh airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that four Royal Air Force Typhoons and a pair of Voyager tankers were involved in the latest military strike.

The joint airstrikes saw multiple targets hit at two military sites near the Sanaa airfield in Yemen.

A statement from the Pentagon said the bombing was “proportionate and necessary”.

The MoD says that the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group has carried out more than 30 attacks on international shipping since mid-November.

“Our aircraft used Paveway IV precision guided bombs to strike multiple targets at two military sites in the vicinity of Sanaa airfield. These locations were being used to enable the continued intolerable attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea,” the MoD said.

“In line with UK standard practice, a very rigorous analysis was applied in planning the strikes to minimise any risk of civilian casualties, and as with the previous strikes, our aircraft bombed at night to mitigate yet further any such risks,” it added.

US fighter jets from the USS Eisenhower carrier also took part in the strikes on Monday.

Houthi leader promises ‘response’ to latest airstrikes

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi’s supreme revolutionary committee wrote on X, after the joint strikes by the US and the UK: “Trust well that every operation and every aggression against our country will not be without a response”.

Mohammed Albukhaiti, a member of the Houthis’ ruling council, insisted the group will continue its attacks and defy the West.

“The American-British aggression will only increase the Yemeni people’s determination to carry out their moral and humanitarian responsibilities towards the oppressed in Gaza. The war today is between Yemen, which is struggling to stop the crimes of genocide, and the American-British coalition to support and protect its perpetrators,” he said.

نقول للأمريكي والبريطاني من هذه الساحة المباركة ومن بين أبناء صنعاء الجديدة من بين القبائل هذه الكريمة نقول له، ثق جيداً أن كل عملية وكل عدوان على بلدنا لن يكون بدون رد، وترقّب الرد في كل دقيقة، إن لم يكن في كل ثانية ففي كل دقيقة يجب أن تترقب أن هناك رد قادم وأنه لا محالة سيكون… pic.twitter.com/QZuk47tUK1 — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) January 22, 2024

UK defence secretary says latest round of airstrikes ‘deal another blow’ to Houthis

UK defence secretary Grant Shapps said the latest round of air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen were in “self-defence” and would “deal another blow” to the Iranian-backed militants.

It is the UK’s second participation in a joint operation with the US against the Houthis.

Mr Shapps said: “Dangerous Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have continued to threaten the lives of sailors and disrupt shipping at an intolerable cost to the global economy. Along with our US partners, we have conducted a further round of strikes in self-defence.”

He added: “Aimed at degrading Houthi capabilities, this action will deal another blow to their limited stockpiles and ability to threaten global trade. Alongside our ongoing diplomatic efforts, we will continue to support regional stability across the Middle East, working hand in hand with our like-minded partners.”

The MoD said that four Royal Air Force Typhoons and a pair of Voyager tankers were involved in the latest military strike, which it said saw multiple targets hit at two military sites near the Sanaa airfield in Yemen.

