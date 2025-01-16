Yemen's Houthis to continue attacks if Gaza ceasefire breached

Reuters
Updated ·3 min read
Protesters rally in solidarity with Palestinians, in Sanaa

ADEN (Reuters) -The leader of Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday that the Iran-aligned group would monitor the implementation of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the war in Gaza and continue its attacks on vessels or Israel if it is breached.

The Houthi militia, which has targeted ships using ballistic missiles and drones in waters near Yemen's shores to show their solidarity with the Palestinians, had long said they would cease these operations if the 15-month conflict ended.

The ceasefire is expected to take hold on Sunday.

"We will continue to monitor developments in Palestine during the three days prior to the entry into force of the Gaza agreement. If the Israeli massacres continue, we will continue our operations," Abdul Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At any stage in which the aggression retreats from the agreement, we will be ready to provide military support to our Palestinian brothers," he said.

The Houthis have carried out more than 100 attacks on ships since November 2023 and have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least four seafarers. The intensity of the attacks has disrupted global shipping and prompted route changes.

Thursday's announcement was a setback after earlier expectations among some maritime security sources that the group would halt attacks on ships.

Other shipping industry sources said they would wait to see whether any ceasefire by the Houthis would be honoured and were not yet preparing to resume voyages through the Red Sea.

"Given the ongoing uncertainty and fragility of the situation, shippers should continue to exercise caution and closely monitor developments in the region," said Laura-May Scott, partner at law firm Reed Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attacks have disrupted international commerce, forcing some ships to take the long route around southern Africa rather than the Suez Canal, leading to increases in insurance rates, delivery costs and time that stoked global inflation fears.

The Houthis, who control most parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa since seizing power in late 2014, have also launched missiles and drones towards Israel, hundreds of kilometres to the north. Israel has responded by striking Houthi areas on several occasions, including last week when its warplanes bombed two ports and a power station.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last month Israel was only at the beginning of its campaign against the Houthis.

The United States alongside Britain launched a multinational operation in December 2023 to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea, and have repeatedly conducted air strikes on Houthi strongholds targeting weapons storage facilities.

The EU in February launched its own Red Sea mission to deter intensified Houthi attacks and help protect the key trade route.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Houthis appear to be the latest standing component of Iran's anti-Israel and anti-Western alliance of regional militias, known as the Axis of Resistance, which includes Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Shi'ite armed groups in Iraq.

Israel has dealt serious blows to Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah, killing their top leaders and reducing their arsenals. In the aftermath, the decades-long regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria was also toppled.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Nayera Abdallah in Dubai, Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray in Cairo, Mohamed Ghobari in Aden, Jonathan Saul in London and Renee Maltzou in Athens; Editing by Nadine Awadalla, Michael Georgy, Bernadette Baum and Alexander Smith)

Latest Stories

  • What we know about the Gaza ceasefire deal

    What we know so far about the ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and Hamas.

  • Maritime sources expect Houthis to halt Red Sea attacks after Gaza deal

    Maritime security officials said on Thursday they were expecting Yemen's Houthi militia to announce a halt in attacks on ships in the Red Sea, after a ceasefire deal in the war in Gaza between Israel and the militant group Hamas. The Houthis' leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, is also due to give a speech later on Thursday, as he does most weeks, and speculation has mounted in the region that he may use the occasion to announce a pause off the back of the Gaza deal. The Houthi group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Yemen's Houthi rebels say they will stop military operations if Gaza ceasefire deal is implemented

    Yemen's Houthi rebels welcomed news of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in Gaza even as a “last-minute crisis” with Hamas was reported to be holding up Israeli approval of the long-awaited ceasefire agreement.

  • Brazilian court denies Bolsonaro's request to travel to Trump's inauguration

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request by former President Jair Bolsonaro to temporarily restore his passport so that he could attend the inauguration in Washington of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump next week.

  • Ana Navarro Smacks Down Kevin O'Leary's Biden 'History' Question With A Blunt Look At Trump

    The CNN commentator reminded the "Shark Tank" investor about his ties to the president-elect in a tense on-air exchange.

  • Biden Has 4 Words For Reporter Who Asks If Trump Gets Credit For Ceasefire Deal

    The president-elect swiftly claimed credit for the deal between Israel and Hamas ahead of his inauguration.

  • Donald Trump Posts ‘Blacklist’ Online And Critics Fear The Same Thing

    The president-elect’s request of potential government employees was slammed.

  • All Three Former Presidents Will Skip Trump's Inaugural Lunch: Report

    During Trump's 2017 luncheon, he called for a standing ovation for Hillary Clinton and forecast four years of “peace and prosperity” under his administration.

  • Donald Trump Declares Stance On LA Olympics After Allies Call To Move Them To Red State: Report

    Some conservatives have claimed that alleged mismanagement of the wildfires shows Los Angeles couldn't handle the sporting event.

  • Jill Biden expresses disappointment with Pelosi: ‘We were friends for 50 years’

    First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.

  • Speaker Johnson removes chair of powerful House Intelligence Committee

    WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday removed the GOP chairman of the powerful House Intelligence Committee, who was a vocal supporter of assistance for Ukraine and held other views that put him at odds with President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Exclusive-Trump team asks three US senior career diplomats to resign, sources say

    Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next.

  • Fox News Sends Reporter to Find MAGA in Greenland and It Majorly Backfires

    A Fox News reporter dispatched to Greenland’s capital city found that “most” of the residents it spoke to were not so keen on Donald Trump. The network aired a live report Tuesday afternoon from Nuuk, where its London-based correspondent Alex Hogan made the revelation while standing outside in the frigid weather. Hogan tracked down one MAGA superfan—who has also made his rounds in interviews with Danish media—who showed off his Trump merch like a t-shirt and pins. That man, Jørgen Boassen, calle

  • Coca-Cola’s Donald Trump Honor Leaves Critics Bubbling With Outrage

    Anger fizzed over the corporation's tribute to the president-elect.

  • China has been stockpiling a key US crop before Trump takes office

    President-elect Donald Trump has threatened tariffs of 60% against all Chinese goods, igniting fears of retaliatory tariffs from China.

  • Trump Makes Mike Johnson Fire Republican ‘Deep-Stater’: Sources

    Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) told his colleagues Donald Trump ordered Speaker Mike Johnson to remove the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee from his powerful role in an act of personal revenge, sources told the Daily Beast Wednesday. Mike Turner, whose committee oversees the CIA and the FBI, told his colleagues that the speaker said the order came from President-elect Trump, a senior GOP lawmaker told the Daily Beast. His departure was first reported

  • Trump Unveils His White House Blacklist

    Christmas may be over, but President-elect Donald Trump still has quite a few names on his naughty list. In a Truth Social post published Wednesday night, the incoming 47th president of the United States named a handful of former White House staffers as “people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and asked the public to not recommend job candidates that had previously worked with any of them. “As of today, the incoming Trump Administration has hired over 1,000 people for The United State

  • RFK Jr. Admits He Didn’t Come Clean on Anti-Vax Fortune

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman, and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earne

  • Bannon Claims Victory in MAGA Civil War as He Knocks Musk’s Relevance

    Outspoken Elon Musk hater, Steve Bannon, was happy to degrade the tech mogul’s status in President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle Tuesday claiming that he doesn’t have as much power as presumed. While speaking to Politico’s Dasha Burns at the outlet’s “Politico Playbook: The First 100 Days” event, Trump’s former chief strategist claimed that while Musk may have had some influence over Cabinet picks, he doesn’t “have the ability to actually make decisions and inform those decisions and drive t

  • West Virginia governor axes DEI and enacts vaccine exemptions on first full day in office

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued a slew of aggressive executive orders on his first full day as West Virginia's chief executive Tuesday, including one enabling families to receive religious exemptions from required school vaccinations — a massive departure for a state with one of the strictest vaccine policies in the nation.