Yemen's Houthis say they targeted ship in Haifa port with Islamic Resistance in Iraq

CARIO (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday they targeted a ship in Israel's Haifa port with a number of drones in a joint military operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

The operation targeted the Portuguese-flagged container ship MSC Manzanillo, the Iran-aligned Houthi group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Wednesday.

The Israeli military is not aware of any such incident, a spokesperson said, and there was no indication of anything unusual at Haifa port.

The Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, in what it says is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The Iran-aligned Houthis first launched drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes in November. In dozens of attacks, they have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Jaidaa Taha; Editing by Sharon Singleton)