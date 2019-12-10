Yenko-Built 1968 Chevrolet Corvette L-88 Is Ready To Concours

If you want a Corvette with provenance, they don't get much better than this one!

There are several ways for a car collector to get invited to a concours d'elegance, but the easiest way is to own a significant racecar with documented provenance. This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette being sold through GT Motor Cars is exactly that. Not only was it built and raced by Don Yenko, it is powered by the Corvette's legendary L-88 engine and it competed in some of the best endurance races in the U.S.

Yenko-Built 1968 Chevrolet Corvette L-88 Is A Legit Racecar More

As the story goes with this racecar, Yenko had been waiting for a factory-built Corvette L-88 to race at the 1968 24 Hours of Daytona, but that car wasn't going to arrive in time. Instead, he took a hardtop convertible Corvette off his dealership's showroom, and he swapped out the factory L-71 427 CID V8 for the L-88 427 underrated at 430 horsepower – actual power figures put this engine at 560 horsepower. This engine is topped with a Holley 850 CFM four-barrel carb and backed by a Muncie M-22 four-speed manual.

This cars was one of three Yenko/Sunray-DX Corvettes built for Daytona, and these cars swept the podium with this car coming in second place. Wearing the no. 2, the car then headed to Sebring where it set a GT Class lap record before retiring due to mechanical failures. Yenko also won the 1968 SCCA Midwest Division road-racing title in this Corvette. Although it was invited to race at the 1968 24 Hours of Le Mans, it was never able to show its mettle due to a postponed and the eventual Sunoco buyout of Sunray-DX, which ended this livery's strong 1968 racing season.

In 2008, this Corvette was restored back to its 1968 Sebring livery, and it has been recognized with prestigious awards such as the NCRS American Heritage Award and Bloomington Gold Special Collection. The listing even includes some original pictures from this car's racing days. Bottom line, you're going to be hard-pressed to find a racing Corvette with more provenance than this one!

For more information on this Yenko-built, L-88-powered 1968 Chevrolet Corvette or any of the other classic and collector cars they have listed for sale, contact GT Motor Cars today. If you want a turn-key, concours-quality racecar, this is it.

More From GT Motor Cars...









