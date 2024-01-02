Yes, there’s a Florida mid-school year sales tax holiday. Here’s what’s covered

Back to School sales tax holidays usually run with late July and August Back to School sales, but Florida is having a mid-school year winter version of the tax holiday that’ll run until Jan. 14.

Here’s what you need to know, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.

What items can you buy?

You can unload these at checkout and not worry about any additional sales tax.

▪ Clothes, shoes and accessories, as long as they don’t cost more than $100.

▪ Most school supplies, as long as they don’t cost more than $50.

▪ Learning aids (flash cards and the like) and jigsaw puzzles, as long as they don’t cost more than $30.

▪ Computers and computer accessories, as long as they don’t cost more than $1,500, are bought for personal use and won’t be used for business.

What restrictions are there on those items?

▪ On BOGO (Buy One, Get One free) or buy one, reduced price on the second item sales, you can’t average the prices so both can be tax exempt.

▪ Renting or repairing any covered item? That’s not covered.

▪ Don’t start buying on the way back from vacation. Wait until you get home. Items bought in a hotel, motel, airport, theme park or “entertainment complex” aren’t covered.