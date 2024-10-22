Yes on Missouri Amendment 5 would be a big, needed boost for Lake of the Ozarks | Opinion

It requires 100% of state taxes generated to be used for early childhood literacy programs in our public schools.

As a Miller County commissioner, I’m asking The Kansas City Star’s readers to vote yes on Missouri Amendment 5 on the Nov ballot so that we can continue to invest in our community and grow our economy at the Lake of the Ozarks.

A yes vote would amend the Missouri Constitution to allow the state gaming commission to issue an additional gambling boat license to operate an excursion gambling boat on the Osage River, between the Missouri River and the Bagnell Dam. The ballot language says, “All state revenues derived from the issuance of the gambling boat license shall be appropriated to early-childhood literacy programs in public institutions of elementary education”

A yes vote on Amendment 5 would be great news for the Lake of the Ozarks economy, and would be a big step to providing a multifaceted tourism attraction at the lake by including a new gaming casino, spa, hotel, convention center and other ancillary benefits that would provide a year round economic boost to the entire region which we sorely need. Moreover, this will be the first development project at the lake that would provide year-round tourism and revenue.

The total investment of this project is more than $400 million and would positively benefit local businesses, which is why this project was unanimously endorsed by both the Lake Ozark mayor, the board of aldermen, as well as the Miller County Commission.

The year-round tourism dollars would also provide a real shot in the arm to local businesses. Additionally, this project would allow us to build a new entertainment district in the region, which is why many local-area business owners are excited about the project and strongly support it.

This project is supported by both Bally’s and the Prewitt family together as 50/50 partners. The Prewitt family is local to the Lake region for more than four generations (predating the Bagnell Dam) and has been key to commercial development at the Lake of the Ozarks for decades, including the first major retail centers (Hy-Vee, Target, Lowe’s, Menards and other retailers) and top restaurants at the lake (Backwater Jack’s and Shady Gators). So there is substantial local investment and local involvement on this project.

For those of you who visit the Lake of the Ozarks during the summer months and are familiar with the area, the site of this project is accessible directly off of the new U.S. Route 54 expressway, and has a half-clover interchange already built to accommodate the development.

This development would include 500 well-paying construction jobs and 700 well-paying permanent jobs, and the fiscal note from the the Missouri State Auditor’s office projects annual gaming tax revenue of $14.3 million, and other admission and revenue fees of $2.1 million.

The taxes generated from this development would benefit our local and state government. Specifically, this would allow our local government to pay for and provide public services, including much needed upgraded utility and road infrastructure.

Amendment 5 also requires 100% of state taxes generated to be used for early childhood literacy programs in Missouri public schools. There is no separate “fund” established to house the revenues. Rather, the state must spend $14.3 million on these programs. This would also be the first time Missouri has ever earmarked money for early childhood literacy.

Multiple studies have also shown that early childhood education greatly increases the future academic success of students, and that areas with aggressive early childhood education have lower drop-out rates and lower crime rates.

This proposal doesn’t simply say it would “give the money to education.” It is very specific to support programs that we know make a difference.

Please vote yes on Amendment 5 so we can continue investing in our community and growing our local economy. For more information, please visit yeson5.com

Don Abbett is 1st District commissioner for Miller County, Missouri.