Yes, Nick Jonas' 'Jealous' Is One of the String Covers Featured in “Bridgerton” Season 3

Netflix confirms an ongoing fan theory that the 2014 single will be one of the covers featured in the series' upcoming season

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Liam Daniel/Netflix

Dearest gentle reader, this author can officially confirm that Nick Jonas’ "Jealous" will be one of the many string covers featured in Bridgerton season 3!



Jonas’ song “Jealous” was the second single from his second studio album Nick Jonas, which was released in 2014. The track eventually became one of his highest-charting singles. Fans across social media speculated for months that "Jealous" would be included in the lineup of covers featured in the new season, especially as viewers watch Colin Bridgerton slowly realize his true feelings for his friend Penelope Featherington.



In an interview with Netflix’s website Tudum, Luke Newton, who plays Colin in the streaming series, shared that one of his favorite hobbies is checking out what fans have to say about Colin and Penelope. “There’s so much love for that relationship, which brings its pressures because there are people that are really excited about this story to come to the forefront,” Newton, 29, shared. “But also it really warms me."

Bridgerton Season 3, based on the book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. will follow the blooming friends-to-lovers romance between Colin and Penelope, who is played by Nicola Coughlan. Despite the hurtful comments he made about courting Penelope in Season 2, Colin volunteers to help her find a husband, and over time, sees her in a new light.



Along with “Jealous,” Netflix also confirmed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that part 1 will also feature instrumental covers of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," BTS' "Dynamite," GAYLE's "abcdefu," Pitbull's "Give Me Everything," Sia's "Cheap Thrills," and Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's "Snow on the Beach." The soundtrack from the first part of the new Bridgerton season will be available on May 16.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

PEOPLE also exclusively reported that the new season will also debut the original song “All I Want” from singer-songwriter Tori Kelly, which she will perform at tonight’s world premiere. In her interview, Kelly, 31, shared that she is “so excited that I get to be a part of this amazing show in my own way.”



“All I Want” orchestral version will be featured in Part 2 of the new season and the full track will be released June 7.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 premieres on Netflix May 16, and part 2 drops on June 13.



