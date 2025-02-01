Yes, You Can Get The Shakes After Birth – This Is Why

Natasha Hinde
·2 min read
<span class="copyright">mgstudyo via Getty Images</span>
mgstudyo via Getty Images

Parents who have experienced C-sections and epidurals during birth are discussing a little-known side effect of such medical procedures: the shakes.

In a video on Instagram, obstetrician Dr Brooke Vandermolen explained why these shakes, or ‘postpartum chills’ – which can make it hard to hold your baby – might occur.

“These shakes, also called shivering or tremors, are pretty common after having a C-section,” said Dr Vandermolen.

One study of 212 women who had a C-section found 42% ended up experiencing the shivering phenomenon. The issue can also occur after an epidural or spinal anaesthetic. 

Why does this happen?

Well, there are three main reasons, she suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firstly, having an epidural can “interfere with your body’s ability to perceive and regulate temperature”, explained the doctor.

This means your body might think it’s very cold when actually, it isn’t – hence the shivering.

“Next, you’ll have a drop in blood pressure – [it] might be a reaction to the anaesthetic or the surgery,” said Dr Vandermolen.

Low blood pressure can lead us to feel cold because our blood flow to our extremities is reduced, so we start to shiver to try and warm up.

The third culprit, said Dr Vandermolen, is adrenaline and anxiety.

“Now adrenaline naturally surges when you’re having surgery anyway – and, of course, it’s very natural to feel anxious as you’re about to have a baby and you’re having a major surgery,” she explained.

“Your body is responding to this big event. You might feel anxious or excited, but it can go into this full-body fight or flight mode.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some parents added they also experienced the shakes after a vaginal birth.

One mum wrote in the comments section: “Vaginal births for both my children but had the worst shakes after the second, felt like it last[ed] so long too. Midwives still gave me my baby to hold straight away but it did feel a bit scary.”

Another said: “I had this. The anaesthesiologist had to hold my hand to keep my arm straight and I wouldn’t hold my baby through fear of dropping her.”

Is it dangerous?

The expert stresses the shakes are not dangerous and are “totally harmless” but adds they can feel “uncomfortable” for those experiencing it.

If you’re worried about holding your baby because of the shakes, she advises that birth partners can hold the baby “close to your head until you are in a more comfortable position to hold them”.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Babycenter, most cases of the shakes should disappear 20-30 minutes after birth.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • A New Mother Was Billed Almost A Million Dollars For Her Daughter's Hospital Stay, And It Says A Whole Lot About US Healthcare

    "They moved her room three times. Each transfer was $4,337..."

  • Mother-in-Law Refuses to Visit Newborn After Mom-to-Be Sets Some Boundaries

    A pregnant woman is feeling stuck after her mother-in-law pushed back on her 'no overnight visitors' rule

  • Rich Parents Are Sharing The Incident That Made Them Cut Off Their Entitled Kids Financially, And It's Quite A Read

    "We had a very privileged upbringing—private international education, always flying first class, a big house, maids, and trust funds that I blew through in two years after high school. Long story short, I was cut off by the time I was 20."

  • Man Whose Wife and Son Died in D.C. Plane Crash Says He Called Her, Not Knowing What Happened: 'She Didn't Pick Up'

    Vitali Kay's 11-year-old son Sean and wife Julie are among the 67 victims of the D.C. plane crash

  • "Imagine Being Excited That Your Girlfriend Went Through A Painful Procedure?": This Guy Is Getting Roasted By The Internet For Celebrating His GF Getting This Medical Procedure Done

    "Celebrating being a s***bag who doesn't want any responsibility is not a flex."

  • Wanted for murder in Missouri and Mexico, police say 'Pistol Packin' Mama' hid in Alberta for decades

    Fifty-five years after Missouri murderer Sharon Kinne escaped from a Mexican prison, American authorities confirm the fugitive hid for decades in a small Alberta town.On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriffs confirmed that Kinne, who was linked to three murders in two countries, had been hiding out three hours south of Calgary, in the town of Taber, for 49 years until her death in 2022 at the age of 81. Kinne had been living under the name Diedra (Dee) Glabus in the sleepy prairie town of about 9,00

  • Toddler sees his senior dog shivering—what he does next will melt your heart

    Michelle Nunez, a mother from southern Texas, shared the clip on TikTok, showcasing her 3-year-old son’s loving act towards their 13-year-old Maltese mix, Rambo.

  • Eating This Much Fruit And Veg Is Linked To 42% Lower Risk Of Death, And It's Not 5 A Day

    I'm way under.

  • Bride Treated Bridesmaid as a ‘Placeholder,’ Dropped Financial 'Bomb’ on Her Last Minute and Refused Her Plus-One

    The bride "needed four bridesmaids to match the groom's side of the party"

  • Shemar Moore confirms split from Jesiree Dizon, commits to being 'dopest' dad

    Shemar Moore clarified reports about his split from girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, with whom he shares a 2-year-old daughter, and said they will co-parent.

  • "I Felt Tricked." Women Are Revealing The First Date "Red Flags" That You Should Never Overlook

    "I went on a date with a guy who grabbed my upper arm, shoulder, and waist without asking. I don't know you; don't touch me, and especially don't touch me if I haven't told you that you can."

  • Older Adults Are Sharing How Eating Habits Have Drastically Changed Since They Were Kids, And Some Of These "Food Rules" Are So Bizarre To Me

    "One thing from the '70s is that these were fairly common. You could go to many restaurants and just order it as a meal."

  • Walmart Broccoli Recall Updated to ‘Deadly’ Risk

    Walmart recalled Braga Fresh Marketside broccoli and the FDA just categorized it as Class 1, meaning the produce is potentially “deadly.” Here’s why.

  • Wedding Party Labels Bride a ‘Bridezilla’ for Her Dress Code Requests: ‘Throwing a Fit’

    "I kind of want to stop trying to work with people and just start saying, 'This is what you’re doing and when so deal with it,' " the bride wrote on Reddit

  • Meet Death In Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine's famous husband

    Meet Death In Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine's famous husband, who she has been married to for decades...

  • Bride Asked for 'Simple' Bachelorette Party, but Maid of Honor Planning Pricy Bash No One Can Afford to Attend

    The bride's friends are planning on skipping her bachelorette party because it is "going to be quite the trip"

  • Saint John schools prepare for grief and questions from classmates of young homicide victims

    Two Saint John schools had extra counsellors on site Friday to help console the classmates of a 10-year-old and 17-year-old found dead on Wednesday and believed by police to be the victims of homicide.Millidgeville North and Saint John High schools each notified families Thursday of the death a student."Although we have limited information about this tragedy, we know this loss is sure to raise many emotions and questions for our entire school, especially our students," said the almost identical

  • Prof. Steffanie Strathdee, a Canadian working at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, says she was stunned to see NIH funding was paused.

    Canadian scientists say the uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's apparent pause on federal health spending could stall research on new drugs, vaccines, and treatments for cancer, dementia&nbsp;and more&nbsp;—&nbsp;including at labs in Canada.The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) powers some of the best scientists around the world. Most of its $47-billion US budget last year funded&nbsp;research that&nbsp;the agency deemed&nbsp;could "enhance health, lengthen life, reduce illness and disability."&nbsp; That includes work&nbsp;being done by Canadian researchers, who received over $40 million US of funding last year.Now there's confusion. On Jan. 21, the Trump administration imposed a communication freeze until Feb. 1&nbsp;for federal health officials. At the NIH, that meant&nbsp;key meetings that decide which scientific research to fund were cancelled, with no word on when they would be rescheduled.&nbsp;&nbsp;This week, an NIH webpage on grants and funding, a dashboard for researchers, announced unspecified changes that will affect "research project grants, fellowships and training grants" submitted on or after Jan. 25.&nbsp;Adding to the chaos: in a separate move, the administration also froze hundreds of billions of dollars in federal grants, loans and aid Monday,&nbsp;before reversing course Wednesday.&nbsp;&nbsp;All this is leaving many scientists — including those in Canada — unsure of the future of their work.Canadian Steffanie Strathdee moved to the U.S. in 1998 and receives NIH funding for her HIV prevention research. She is awaiting word on a new grant submission for $12 million US,, and a meeting scheduled with the NIH next week to adjudicate about it is up in the air."When I opened my computer and saw that NIH dollars were frozen, I was stunned," Strathdee said.Strathdee is a professor at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. The research involves following large groups of people who use drugs over time to study HIV and hepatitis C. Some of her work includes studies in Canada with people who use drugs to inform prevention and treatment in the U.S., Canada and beyond.&nbsp;Strathdee said most researchers she knows have already been affected by the temporary freezes on meetings, travel, communication and hiring at the NIH.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng of the department of neurology and neurosurgery at Montreal's McGill University aims to better understand brain aging. If research like Spreng's is underfunded it could delay the development of future treatments. (Alison Northcott/CBC)"At the very best scenario, we're facing a significant funding delay, and that means that the livelihoods of my staff and my students, both in Canada and the U.S., are being affected."Future consequences?Researchers working at Canadian universities are also anxious about the lack of clarity.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng is the James McGill Professor&nbsp;in the department of neurology and neurosurgery at McGill University in Montreal, where he studies how the brain changes as we get older. The NIH has funded his research into loneliness, brain aging and Alzheimer's disease.&nbsp;Research like Spreng's, if underfunded, could delay the development of future treatments."The consequences of this are just real human suffering," Spreng said. "There are a number of diseases and injuries that are not well treated at the moment. Absent this kind of funding, these people will just continue to suffer."NIH funding contributed to the development of all but two of 356 drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2010 and 2019, a 2023 article in JAMA Health Forum suggests.WATCH |&nbsp;Funding, but also information sharing, at stake if U.S. leaves WHO:&nbsp;Spreng said that the main concern right now within the scientific community is about&nbsp;NIH study sections, expert-led panels who rank grant proposals for funding.&nbsp;"It's not going to be felt immediately," Spreng said. "It's going to take a number of years for a kind of cumulative impact to emerge, but across the board, what we'll see are fewer treatments, fewer innovations in medicine and the persistence of ill health."Science community feeling a chillAn exception, according to a memo first reported on Monday by Stat, a U.S.-based health and medical news site, allows people enrolled in clinical trials of potential medications to travel to the study sites.But ongoing confusion about impact on the wider NIH research funding continues."It is really putting a freeze on science," and the chill is being felt throughout the science community, said Jim Woodgett, a cancer researcher at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute at Toronto's Sinai Health and the Terry Fox Research Institute.Jim Woodgett's lab focus includes the causes and treatment of breast cancer and liver cancer. He said details of NIH research funding seem to change by the second. ( Craig Chivers/CBC)"We don't know a lot about the details, and they seem to be changing every second," he said. "I think that uncertainty actually is adding to the crisis."&nbsp;Woodgett notes the Canadian Institutes for Health Research, the main funder of medical research in this country,&nbsp;has a budget&nbsp;of about $1.4 billion. Since 2016, the Government of Canada invested $22 billion on science and research initiatives. For comparison, the NIH alone spends more than double that every year — over $47 billion&nbsp;US or $67 billion in Canadian dollars.&nbsp;Strathdee, the HIV scientist, said the uncertainty with U.S. funding opens the door for Canada to increase research funding and attract top American scientists —&nbsp;or bring Canadians back home.&nbsp;"This is an opportunity for not brain drain, but brain gain," Strathdee said. "I'm just one of many people that want to come back home and have never given up on my collaborations in Canada."A spokesperson for the federal minister of innovation, science and industry&nbsp;told CBC News that the government is&nbsp;watching the developments around&nbsp;science and research funding in the U.S. closely.&nbsp;Strathdee, who currently commutes between San Diego and Toronto, is hedging her bets.&nbsp;"If things continue to erode in the United States and it's a deliberate erosion of the public health infrastructure, then I'll be revisiting my decision about where I'm going to put the rest of my time in my career."

  • Why Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Are "Closer Than They've Ever Been" After His Divorce

    The former spouses have been solid as a rock in recent weeks.

  • Grandmother charged in death of 'really happy' 2-year-old 'who loved to cuddle'

    Jessiah Prestige Young, a two-year-old whose grandmother is accused of killing her in northern Manitoba, was a happy, cuddly girl, her family says."Jessiah was really happy. She loved to dance. She loved to cuddle," said Roberta Goosehead, Jessiah's aunt, at a news conference on Thursday in Winnipeg."She longed for the long hugs and she was really lovable."Manitoba RCMP have charged Burma Skye, 56, with second-degree murder in Jessiah's death.Police were first called Jan. 24 about the suspicious