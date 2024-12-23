Yes, Timothée Chalamet's Shockingly Long Fingernails in “A Complete Unknown ”Are Really His Own

The actor confirmed to Fandango that he grew out his "claws" to play Bob Dylan, who famously wore long nails

Timothée Chalamet nailed his impersonation of Bob Dylan right down to his grooming.

In a Fandango interview clip shared to TikTok, the actor, 28, talked about growing out his fingernails to become the American singer-songwriter in the biopic A Complete Unknown (out Dec. 25).

“They got stronger over time. They would chip at first. That must be some bodily process, like your body just gets used to… by the end they were like claws,” he told the outlet.

His co-star Elle Fanning, who plays Sylvie Russo, a character roughly based on Dylan’s girlfriend in the early 1960s, Suze Rotolo, confirmed that Chalamet did “grow them out” as they filmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Timothée Chalamet filming "A Complete Unknown" in Hoboken, New Jersey on May 28. 2024

Related: Timothée Chalamet Debuts Shocking Hair Color Change as He Channels Bob Dylan in the Ultimate Method Dressing Move

Director James Mangold went as far as comparing Chalamet’s nails to the talons of a vampire in a Dec. 19 interview published by Business Insider.

"Yeah, he was growing them," he told the outlet. "If you look earlier in the movie, there are some scenes where they aren't as long, but by the end, he had some full-on Nosferatu going on."

As noted by Business Insider, there’s been a lot of chatter around Chalamet’s hands (a TikTok video focused on his nails alone garnered close to 1 million views), but not a lot has been confirmed about why Dylan actually kept his nails unclipped in real life. One theory suggests that he might’ve used his long tips to pluck or strum the strings on his guitar, which is common practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: See the Cast of Bob Dylan Biopic A Complete Unknown Compared to the Real-Life People They Play

Getty Bob Dylan

Behind the scenes, Chalamet did a lot more than focus on nail grooming.

In wardrobe, he made more than 60 costume changes and opted to wear a subtle nose prosthetic and various sideburn lengths to demonstrate the passage of time.

Chalamet even continued to aesthetically pay homage to Dylan during the film's press tour, attending the Dec. 13 N.Y.C premiere dressed as Dylan when he appeared at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Masked and Anonymous in 2003.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

WireImage Timothée Chalamet dresses up as Bob Dylan circa 2003 for the New York City premiere of "A Complete Unknown"

Related: Timothée Chalamet 'Delivers the Performance of the Year' as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown: Read What Critics Are Saying

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, during the five years of production delays due to COVID-19 and industry strikes, he mastered the guitar and harmonica and shaped up his singing skills to portray the 10-time Grammy winner.

Despite all the hard work put into his transformation, the journey is something Chalamet, who is a 2025 Golden Globe nominee for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, has decided to keep close to the vest.

"The whole thing was really just a sort of magical experience,” he told PEOPLE. “I don’t want to ruin it with words because, really, it’s deeply personal to me. I can say just being in that time period was awesome, and living that.”

Read the original article on People