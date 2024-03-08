Yikes! Miami star QB took all 18 offensive linemen to all-you-can-eat steak dinner

No one ever accused the University of Miami offensive linemen of being small.

And thanks to vaunted Washington State quarterback transfer Cam Ward, those linemen’s tummies might have grown a couple inches by the time they went to sleep Thursday night.

Ward, a fifth-year senior who reportedly earned $1 million to $1.5 million in Name, Image and Likeness money when he signed with the Hurricanes rather than entering the 2024 NFL Draft, didn’t just take his starting five linemen to the dinner he had promised them earlier this week. He didn’t just take their five backups to dinner. He took all 18 offensive linemen, including walk-ons, to Fogo de Chao, the Brazilian all-you-can-eat steakhouse in South Beach.

We’re talking 18 guys who are 6-6, 340 pounds; 6-8, 330; 6-2, 338... right down the line. And by Friday morning, during UM’s third spring practice session, you can bet those 18 behemoths were protecting Ward with their lives.

Miami coach and former Hurricanes lineman Mario Cristobal, along with offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, mentioned Ward’s generosity to WQAM talk show host Joe Rose on Friday morning.

“Probably the best thing I’ve seen him do is take out all the offensive linemen to eat last night,’’ Cristobal said. “Looks like they had steaks — quite the bill. You know how important that is. Understanding team dynamics and understanding a guy that can galvanize a unit is critically important.”

Said Mirabal: “The group is super fired up with Cam Ward as the quarterback. I tell you what, his wallet was a little lighter last night. My wife asked me, ‘Hey, did he only take the starters?’ I said, ‘No, he took all 18 dudes in the room.’

“He took all the scholarship guys, he took all the walk-ons, he took everybody. And no one told him to do that. Not one person told him to do it. But I tell you what, those guys are going to fight a lot harder for him. He’s a special dude.”