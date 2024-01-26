YMKG Community Fund helps further students' education through scholarship

You may picture the invasion and parade when you think about Gasparilla, but there's another big impact beyond that: a community fund helping support students with scholarships. The sticker shock on a college education is no surprise. So last year, when Ronan McKenna was interested in going to FSU, he knew he’d have to look into ways to help pay for it. “I was talking to my guidance counselor," said McKenna. "He gave me the form for the Gasparilla scholarship, and I was like, okay, sounds cool.”